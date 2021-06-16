Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June 7-13

Port Neches Police arrested the following individuals from June 7 to June 13:

Taryn Hansen, 31, other agency warrant(s)

Justin Schoenberg, 34, driving while intoxicated

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from June 7 to June 13:

June 7

Forgery was reported in the 300 block of Pine Street.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

An assault was reported in the 2200 block of Second Street.

June 8

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the intersection of Eighth and Magnolia.

June 9

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.

June 10

An information report was made in the 400 block of Avenue C.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 1500 block of Park Street.

June 11

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2300 block of Nall.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Possession of a controlled substance was investigated in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.

June 12

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Grigsby.

June 13