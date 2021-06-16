expand
Ad Spot

June 16, 2021

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June 7-13

By PA News

Published 12:34 am Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Port Neches Police arrested the following individuals from June 7 to June 13:

  • Taryn Hansen, 31, other agency warrant(s)
  • Justin Schoenberg, 34, driving while intoxicated

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from June 7 to June 13:

June 7

  • Forgery was reported in the 300 block of Pine Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • An assault was reported in the 2200 block of Second Street.

June 8

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the intersection of Eighth and Magnolia.

June 9

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.

June 10

  • An information report was made in the 400 block of Avenue C.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1500 block of Park Street.

June 11

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2300 block of Nall.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was investigated in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.

June 12

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Grigsby.

June 13

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 800 block of West Drive
  • An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 700 block Alpine.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of Merriman.
  • Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Eugene.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur returns the fun with Fourth of July fireworks

Port Neches-Groves ISD sets timeline for completion of middle school tracks

Act One Scene One returns with 1st show since virus shutdown, including dinner

Port Arthur man severely burned in house fire

Local

Port Arthur returns the fun with Fourth of July fireworks

Local

Port Neches-Groves ISD sets timeline for completion of middle school tracks

Local

Act One Scene One returns with 1st show since virus shutdown, including dinner

Local

Port Arthur man severely burned in house fire

Local

Man shocked while working on power lines in Port Arthur

High School Sports

PNG’S 7-on-7 team is state bound & coached by former running back

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June 7-13

Local

Authorities release vehicle information following propane tank crash, still investigating

Groves

Local players selected for all-district softball honors

Education

WAY TO GO!!! Region 5 Superintendent of the Year makes local community proud.

Entertainment

See details of Port Arthur’s Juneteenth celebration — “It’s our Fourth of July”

Local

7AM TUESDAY: Tropical depression expected by end of week; weather officials share what’s known

Check this Out

Nederland reaches agreements with police, fire unions. See what that means.

Education

Wilson Early College sophomores get second chance for orientation thanks to LSCPA

Local

Sign up today for PA Chamber Luncheon; maritime industry & Golden Pass spotlighted

High School Sports

All-district baseball stars: Check out the PNG, Nederland & Memorial representatives

Beaumont

Convicted felon’s armed purse theft at mall costs him more than 8 years in jail

Local

Port Neches Fire Department: 28 hours needed to “terminate” propane threat

Local

MONDAY 1 PM UPDTAE: Tropical cyclone formation probability jumps to 70% in Gulf

Columns

ASK A COP — Is it legal to have a curse word on a license plate?

Education

Port Arthur woman receives $2.8K education boost

Local

Hurricane Center says tropical depression in central Gulf possible

Local

Oil prices reach per barrel highest since 2018. What does that mean for average gas prices?

Local

Car crashes into propane tank; Port Neches Fire Dept closes streets & monitors air quality