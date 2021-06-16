expand
Ad Spot

June 17, 2021

Rain totals and excessive rain outlook for June 16-22.

Weather Service shares weekend projections for rain, flooding & high tides

By PA News

Published 2:59 pm Wednesday, June 16, 2021

As of 2 p.m., satellite imagery shows no development Wednesday in the broad circulation in the Bay of Campeche.

Some of the enhanced thunderstorms developing in the Gulf near the Yucatan may serve as a starting point for the potential tropical system, which could happen anytime between late Thursday or into the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center will release a potential storm tract or wind arrival impacts until the storm becomes a Tropical Depression.

There is a 90 percent chance for tropical development in the western Gulf late Thursday through Saturday.

The National Weather Service expects tides to run 1-2 feet above normal. A coastal flood advisory or warning will likely be needed Friday through Sunday.

Rain totals will be 1-5 inches and locally higher if a rain band develops over a certain region.

Expect street flooding in heavier rain bands, Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

Isolated tornado threats are possible.

Winds will gust in the 25-30 mph range Saturday and Sunday.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

NISD to offer two new sports for middle school students

Renovations underway at The Reservation

MARY MEAUX — Could apartment management be responsible for violent crimes?

Police ask for help with shooting victim’s acquaintances, known movements & surveillance

High School Sports

NISD to offer two new sports for middle school students

Groves

Renovations underway at The Reservation

Beaumont

Police ask for help with shooting victim’s acquaintances, known movements & surveillance

Local

Weather Service shares weekend projections for rain, flooding & high tides

Local

Act One Scene One returns with 1st show since virus shutdown, including dinner

Local

Port Arthur returns the fun with Fourth of July fireworks

Beaumont

Area man found dead today in the street; police look for shooter

Local

Port Neches-Groves ISD sets timeline for completion of middle school tracks

Local

Port Arthur man severely burned in house fire

Local

Man shocked while working on power lines in Port Arthur

High School Sports

PNG’S 7-on-7 team is state bound & coached by former running back

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June 7-13

Local

Authorities release vehicle information following propane tank crash, still investigating

Local

7 AM UPDATE: Potential tropical storm finally expected to start moving north

Education

WAY TO GO!!! Region 5 Superintendent of the Year makes local community proud.

Entertainment

See details of Port Arthur’s Juneteenth celebration — “It’s our Fourth of July”

Local

7AM TUESDAY: Tropical depression expected by end of week; weather officials share what’s known

Check this Out

Nederland reaches agreements with police, fire unions. See what that means.

Education

Wilson Early College sophomores get second chance for orientation thanks to LSCPA

Local

Sign up today for PA Chamber Luncheon; maritime industry & Golden Pass spotlighted

High School Sports

All-district baseball stars: Check out the PNG, Nederland & Memorial representatives

Beaumont

Convicted felon’s armed purse theft at mall costs him more than 8 years in jail

Local

Port Neches Fire Department: 28 hours needed to “terminate” propane threat

Local

MONDAY 1 PM UPDTAE: Tropical cyclone formation probability jumps to 70% in Gulf