June 17, 2021

4 PM THURSDAY UPDATE: Weak tropical storm landfall expected Friday

By PA News

Published 4:26 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021

The National Hurricane Center has started advisories on potential tropical cyclone three.

This system is expected to make landfall between Intracoastal City and Morgan City Friday night as a weak tropical storm, the National Weather Service said.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

Rain totals and winds will be dependent on where rain bands form.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said in the bands, rain totals of three inches and wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are possible.

Out of the bands, no rain with wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Tides will run 1-2 feet above normal through the weekend.

