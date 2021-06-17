Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 9-15

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 9 to June 15:

June 9

Kacey Carson, 22, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4600 block of Pure Atlantic Road.

Daren Hayes, 48, was arrested for warrants in the 3200 block of East Parkway.

Jessie Derutte, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of West Jefferson.

Monique Richard, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of 39th Street.

June 10

Nikolas Foreman, 21, was arrested for warrants in the 3100 block of Charles.

A dog assault was reported in the 4100 block of Willowoak.

An assault was reported in the 6600 block of Jefferson.

Unauthorized use motor vehicle was reported in the 5500 block of Washington.

A report was filed for speeding and driving while license suspended in the 2500 block of West Texas 73.

June 11

A forgery was reported in the 6000 block of 39th Street.

June 12

A criminal trespass and theft was reported in the 6900 block of Terrell.

A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.

Burglary of a habitation and mail theft was reported in the 6700 block of 39 th Street.

Street. Jorge Aguilar, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 5400 block of Monroe.

Donald Jackson, 38, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

Ronald Gibson, 35, was arrested for theft, possession of a control substance, and warrants in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.

June 13

An assault was reported in the 5700 block of Hogaboom.

Evading arrest/ detention using vehicle or watercraft was reported in the 2000 block of Perry.

Criminal trespass was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.

An Information Report was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.

Teddy Buchanan, 24, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Cayden Belanger, 20, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4200 block of block of Mckinley.

June 14

Lamont Johnson, 46, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway.

Jacob Turner, 41, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and open alcohol container 6800 block of Dane.

Felicia Smith, 59, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 4200 block of Main.

A theft was reported in the 2500 block of Main.

Burglary of vehicle was reported in the 3600 block of Grant.

June 15