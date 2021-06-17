expand
Ad Spot

June 17, 2021

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 9-15

By PA News

Published 12:22 am Thursday, June 17, 2021

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 9 to June 15:

June 9

  • Kacey Carson, 22, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4600 block of Pure Atlantic Road.
  • Daren Hayes, 48, was arrested for warrants in the 3200 block of East Parkway.
  • Jessie Derutte, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of West Jefferson.
  • Monique Richard, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of 39th Street.

June 10

  • Nikolas Foreman, 21, was arrested for warrants in the 3100 block of Charles.
  • A dog assault was reported in the 4100 block of Willowoak.
  • An assault was reported in the 6600 block of Jefferson.
  • Unauthorized use motor vehicle was reported in the 5500 block of Washington.
  • A report was filed for speeding and driving while license suspended in the 2500 block of West Texas 73.

June 11

  • A forgery was reported in the 6000 block of 39th Street.

June 12

  • A criminal trespass and theft was reported in the 6900 block of Terrell.
  • A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Burglary of a habitation and mail theft was reported in the 6700 block of 39th Street.
  • Jorge Aguilar, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 5400 block of Monroe.
  • Donald Jackson, 38, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
  • Ronald Gibson, 35, was arrested for theft, possession of a control substance, and warrants in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.

June 13

  • An assault was reported in the 5700 block of Hogaboom.
  • Evading arrest/ detention using vehicle or watercraft was reported in the 2000 block of Perry.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An Information Report was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
  • Teddy Buchanan, 24, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Cayden Belanger, 20, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4200 block of block of Mckinley.

June 14

  • Lamont Johnson, 46, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway.
  • Jacob Turner, 41, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and open alcohol container 6800 block of Dane.
  • Felicia Smith, 59, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 4200 block of Main.
  • A theft was reported in the 2500 block of Main.
  • Burglary of vehicle was reported in the 3600 block of Grant.

June 15

  • Ericka Hawkins, 37, was arrested for possession of a control substance in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Felicia Smith, 59, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Robert Provost, 60, was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of Lawndale.
  • Kevin Savoy, 58, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6200 block of 39th Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 4300 block of Garfield.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Driftwood LNG joining region’s growth potential

Camp FORCEEE returns to entertain kids during summer

Webinar aims to empower current, future female business owners

NISD offering new sports for middle school students

Business

Driftwood LNG joining region’s growth potential

Local

Camp FORCEEE returns to entertain kids during summer

Local

Webinar aims to empower current, future female business owners

High School Sports

NISD offering new sports for middle school students

Groves

Renovations underway at The Reservation

Local

New Port Arthur construction coming along

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 7-13

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 9-15

Beaumont

Police ask for help with shooting victim’s acquaintances, known movements & surveillance

Local

Weather Service shares weekend projections for rain, flooding & high tides

Local

Act One Scene One returns with 1st show since virus shutdown, including dinner

Local

Port Arthur returns the fun with Fourth of July fireworks

Beaumont

Area man found dead today in the street; police look for shooter

Local

Port Neches-Groves ISD sets timeline for completion of middle school tracks

Local

Port Arthur man severely burned in house fire

Local

Man shocked while working on power lines in Port Arthur

High School Sports

PNG’S 7-on-7 team is state bound & coached by former running back

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June 7-13

Local

Authorities release vehicle information following propane tank crash, still investigating

Local

7 AM UPDATE: Potential tropical storm finally expected to start moving north

Education

WAY TO GO!!! Region 5 Superintendent of the Year makes local community proud.

Entertainment

See details of Port Arthur’s Juneteenth celebration — “It’s our Fourth of July”

Local

7AM TUESDAY: Tropical depression expected by end of week; weather officials share what’s known

Check this Out

Nederland reaches agreements with police, fire unions. See what that means.