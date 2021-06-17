Health officials report Mid-County man is region’s latest COVID victim

On Thursday afternoon, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reported a COVID-19 related death for a Nederland resident.

Authorities identified the victim as a White male between 45 and 50 years old.

“It has not been determined if this individual had underlying health conditions,” a health department release said.

The Health Department has reported 29 COVID-related deaths for Nederland since the beginning of the pandemic.

From June 11-16, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reported COVID-19 positive individuals for Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches.

There were confirmations of four for Port Arthur, one for Groves, two for Nederland and two for Port Neches.