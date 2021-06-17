Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 7-13

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from June 7 to June 13:

Tyler Gobar, 31, warrant other agency

Jayla Cotton, 25, warrant other agency

William Jones, 26, possession of a controlled substance

Jennifer Deroche, 47, warrant other agency

Gregory Feemster, 32, warrant other agency

Elvin Dugas, 50, warrant other agency

Melissa Simmons, 40, warrant other agency

Jose Alaniz, 29, warrant other agency

Terry Young, 37, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence

William Griffin, 27, warrant other agency

Francisco Martinez, 30, driving while intoxicated

Troy Stutes, 34, terroristic threat of family/household-family violence

Benjamin Cooper, 36, public intoxication

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 7 to June 13:

June 7

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment near Avenue H and South 15 th Street.

Street. A death was reported in the 700 block of South 2 ½ Street.

Theft was reported in the 2000 block of North U.S. 69.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of South U.S. 69.

A person was arrested possession of a controlled substance in the 1300 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.

June 8

Sexual assault on a child was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue H.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of Avenue H.

Criminal trespass was reported in the 2800 block of Helena.

June 9

Criminal mischief was reported in the 1100 block of Louise.

A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Avenue H.

Theft was reported in the 300 block of North 33 rd Street.

Street. Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 100 block of South 17th Street.

June 10

An officer received in formation in the 500 block of South 28 th Street.

Street. Found property was reported in the 2700 block of Nashville.

A dog bite was reported in the 900 block of Avenue E.

A dog/cat at large was reported in the 1100 block of Ithaca.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 100 block of South 17 th Street.

Street. Burglary of a building was reported in the 700 block of South 13 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of Avenue A.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of FM 365.

An overdose was reported in the 2700 block of FM 365.

June 11

Assault by threat -family violence was reported in the 700 block of Chicago.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant near First Street and Magnolia.

A person was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon -family violence in the 3100 block of Avenue B.

An officer had a subject resist arrest in the 3100 block of Avenue B.

June 12

Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 1500 block of North 20 th Street.

Street. Theft was reported n the 2000 block of Avenue L.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 600 block of North 24 th Street.

Street. Terroristic threat of family/household was reported in the 600 block of North 24 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 3600 block of Park.

June 13