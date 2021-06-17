Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 7-13
Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from June 7 to June 13:
- Tyler Gobar, 31, warrant other agency
- Jayla Cotton, 25, warrant other agency
- William Jones, 26, possession of a controlled substance
- Jennifer Deroche, 47, warrant other agency
- Gregory Feemster, 32, warrant other agency
- Elvin Dugas, 50, warrant other agency
- Melissa Simmons, 40, warrant other agency
- Jose Alaniz, 29, warrant other agency
- Terry Young, 37, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence
- William Griffin, 27, warrant other agency
- Francisco Martinez, 30, driving while intoxicated
- Troy Stutes, 34, terroristic threat of family/household-family violence
- Benjamin Cooper, 36, public intoxication
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 7 to June 13:
June 7
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment near Avenue H and South 15th Street.
- A death was reported in the 700 block of South 2 ½ Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of South U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested possession of a controlled substance in the 1300 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
June 8
- Sexual assault on a child was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue H.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of Avenue H.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 2800 block of Helena.
June 9
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1100 block of Louise.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Avenue H.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of North 33rd Street.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 100 block of South 17th Street.
June 10
- An officer received in formation in the 500 block of South 28th Street.
- Found property was reported in the 2700 block of Nashville.
- A dog bite was reported in the 900 block of Avenue E.
- A dog/cat at large was reported in the 1100 block of Ithaca.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 100 block of South 17th Street.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of Avenue A.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of FM 365.
- An overdose was reported in the 2700 block of FM 365.
June 11
- Assault by threat -family violence was reported in the 700 block of Chicago.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant near First Street and Magnolia.
- A person was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon -family violence in the 3100 block of Avenue B.
- An officer had a subject resist arrest in the 3100 block of Avenue B.
June 12
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 1500 block of North 20th Street.
- Theft was reported n the 2000 block of Avenue L.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 600 block of North 24th Street.
- Terroristic threat of family/household was reported in the 600 block of North 24th Street.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 3600 block of Park.
June 13
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2400 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested for terroristic threat of family/ household -family violence in the 200 block of North 24th Street.