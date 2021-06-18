10 AM FRIDAY UPDATE: Potential tropical storm path taking it farther east

Potential Tropical Cyclone Three is just below tropical storm strength, the National Weather Service announced at 10 a.m. Friday.

The forecast track has shifted further east, with a landfall late Friday night in southeast Louisiana.

The tropical storm warning has been dropped for Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary and Vermilion parishes.

No impacts are expected in southeast Texas or southwest and central Louisiana.

Minimal impacts are expected in south central Louisiana.

Wind gusts will be under 30 mph. Rain totals will be under 0.25 inch. Tides will run 1-2 feet above normal, so there will be minor coastal flooding during periods of high tide.