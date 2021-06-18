Area barndominium robbed of firearms, trailer & ATV. Do you know the suspects?

expand
June 18, 2021

The suspects entered a barndominium, stealing multiple firearms, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

By PA News

Published 2:28 pm Friday, June 18, 2021

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a felony theft that occurred Thursday.

At approximately 3 p.m., two black males arrived at a home in the 22000 block of Sattler Road in Winnie right at the Jefferson/Chambers county line.

The suspects were in a late 1990s white Dodge Ram 3500 dually truck.

The suspects entered a barndominium, stealing multiple firearms, a 5’ X12’ lowboy trailer bearing TXLP# 023887K and a green 2006 Yamaha 450 Rhino ATV with a homemade roof and an expanded metal rack on the windshield.

The suspects were last seen leaving the area at 3:11 p.m. with the trailer attached to the truck.

If you have information about this theft, contact Crime stoppers at 409–833–TIPS (8477), log onto 833tips.com or download the P3 app.

Authorities said the suspects were in a late 1990s white Dodge Ram 3500 dually truck.

