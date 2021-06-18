expand
Ad Spot

June 18, 2021

A view west from Twin City Highway toward Boston Avenue in Nederland shows where part of the city’s concrete pavement rehabilitation efforts will take place this summer. (Stephen Hemelt/The News)

Check out details of Nederland’s $1.3M street improvement plan, including major roads

By Stephen Hemelt

Published 12:34 am Friday, June 18, 2021

NEDERLAND — Many of Nederland’s busiest streets are getting a makeover, with work expected to begin next month.

The city council green-lit the $1.3 million project this week, which should be complete before the end of 2021.

Road improvement generally falls into hot mix overlay or concrete pavement rehabilitation, and both efforts require contractor assistance.

Hot mix is blacktopping, and rehabilitation involves cutting up sections of concrete and putting in new panels. Concrete work is more expensive because it creates a longer-term surface.

The 2021 Flexible Pavement (hot mix overlay) Rehabilitation project scope includes work on:

  • Boston Avenue between 15th Street and Twin City Highway,
  • 20th Street between Helena Avenue to Canal Avenue,
  • Intersection of 27th Street and Nederland Avenue,
  • Avenue L from Twin City Highway to South 16th Street,
  • North 23rd Street from Nederland Avenue to Helena Avenue,
  • South 23rd Street from Avenue H to Nederland Avenue, and
  • Luling Avenue from Twin City Highway to 14th Street.

Gulf Coast, a CRH Company was awarded the contract following its $728,703.42 bid.

The 2021 Concrete Pavement Rehabilitation project scope includes:

  • Avenue H from Twin City Highway to 14th Street,
  • Hardy Avenue from Nederland Avenue to Avenue A, and
  • 18th Street for approximately 500 square yards.

The lowest responsible bidder, Brystar Contracting, was awarded the contract for $588,029.30.

Avenue H has been something of a Nederland focus, with city leaders deciding to tackle it extensively for repair through 2023.

An engineering firm recently inspected it, finding the amount of panels that need to be replaced as “staggering,” city manager Chris Duque said, adding efforts will be made to repair some of the sidewalks along that avenue.

“One of the top priorities of the city council and taxpayers in Nederland is streets,” Duque said. “If we can get more volume and more repairs done, we’re going to do it. We do have the funding available in our street improvement tax fund, so we’re able to go ahead and pay for all of that.”

The city is working with its contractors to finalize contracts, clearing the way for the summer work to begin in the next four weeks.

A schedule will be made available to the public when completed.

“We’re doing a very high profile business area, resurfacing Boston Avenue off of Twin City Highway,” Duque said. “That one is going to require more coordination informing the businesses about our schedule to minimize impact as much as possible. It is important to maintain streets, but it is also important to minimize conflicts and headaches for businesses.”

Duque describes the city’s planned street- and drainage-improvement efforts as “very aggressive in the next few years.”

“A lot of that is being funded locally; some of it is being funded through grant funds,” he said. “People are going to see us tackling projects and moving forward over the next 24 months.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

10 AM FRIDAY UPDATE: Potential tropical storm path taking it farther east

Check out details of Nederland’s $1.3M street improvement plan, including major roads

Local leaders, Port Arthur alumni to host softball tourney to celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday

PHOTO GALLERY — Mischief managed at local Wizard Camp; sign-up for next week’s fun

BREAKING NEWS

10 AM FRIDAY UPDATE: Potential tropical storm path taking it farther east

Check this Out

Check out details of Nederland’s $1.3M street improvement plan, including major roads

Outdoors

Local leaders, Port Arthur alumni to host softball tourney to celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday

Entertainment

PHOTO GALLERY — Mischief managed at local Wizard Camp; sign-up for next week’s fun

Local

Port Arthur Police find man hanging from tree; investigating possible suicide

Groves

PHOTO FEATURE — Groves swears in new police officer

Local

PHOTO — Workforce Solutions is ready to help put YOU to work

Local

COMMUNITY BRIEFS: Model trains displayed at Port Arthur Library; blood drive nears

Columns

MONIQUE BATSON — Community theater is back, and you should be taking advantage

Local

4 PM THURSDAY UPDATE: Weak tropical storm landfall expected Friday

Local

Health officials report Mid-County man is region’s latest COVID victim

Business

Driftwood LNG’s launch comes with potential for 400 operation jobs

Local

Camp FORCEEE returns to Port Arthur to entertain children during summer

Local

Webinar aims to empower current, future female business owners … and give away $7.5K

High School Sports

Nederland ISD adding 2 more sports to middle school athletics

Groves

Renovations underway at The Reservation – “It is an exciting time”

Local

NEWS PHOTO — New Port Arthur construction coming along

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 7-13

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 9-15

Local

10 AM THURSDAY UPDATE: Southeast Texas tropical depression impact tied to rain bands

Beaumont

Police ask for help with shooting victim’s acquaintances, known movements & surveillance

Local

Weather Service shares weekend projections for rain, flooding & high tides

Local

Act One Scene One returns with 1st show since virus shutdown, including dinner

Local

Port Arthur returns the fun with Fourth of July fireworks