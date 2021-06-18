COMMUNITY BRIEFS: Model trains displayed at Port Arthur Library; blood drive nears

The Port Arthur Library Model Trains Show kicks off today and runs through Sunday.

The East Texas and Gulf Rail Modelers Association is presenting the miniature fun at the library, 4615 9th Avenue.

Two detailed model layouts will be displayed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday, as well as 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Sales of model railroad equipment are available.

For more information, call 409-344-1361 or 409-985-8830.

Museum hosts blood drive

The Museum of the Gulf Coast is seeking donations at it summer blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 26 inside the museum, 700 Proctor St.

Donors receive a $10 Subway gift card and are entered to win a $20 Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp gift card. Donors also receive a complimentary LifeShare T-shirt.

Donations go to someone battling cancer, enduring sickle cell disease, undergoing surgery or suffering through a traumatic accident.

Call 409-999-6284 for more information.