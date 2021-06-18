expand
June 18, 2021

Kenneth Jerald Osborne (Ken)

By PA News

Published 2:48 pm Friday, June 18, 2021
Kenneth Jerald Osborne (Ken), age 74, a wonderful man passed away peacefully Thursday, June 3, 2021, after a day surrounded by his children and grandkids in Lafayette, LA.
A memorial service will be held Friday, June 25, 2021, at Young Funeral Home in Russellville, KY from 9 – 11 a.m.
Followed by a burial service at Veterans West Cemetery, in Hopkinsville, KY, at 1 p.m.
He is preceded in death by his wife Valarie Osborne, father, James Osborne, and mother, Eula Osborne.
He is survived by his four sisters, brother, children; Judd (Melissa) of Bridge City, TX, Matthew (Leah) of Youngsville, LA, and Mark (Shaunna) of Rayne, LA.
He is also survived by six grandchildren he deeply loved: Logan, Marin, Ava, Luke, Caitlyn, and Isla Osborne.

