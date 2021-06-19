Fight between 65-, 66-year olds ends in arrest

A 65-year-old Nederland man was recently indicted for injury to an elderly individual for an alleged assault of a 66-year-old woman.

Nederland Police responded to a local hospital Dec. 30 for an assault where the victim said Gary Manse Mitchell had pushed her in the chest, causing her to fall down and land on her back following an argument at his home.

According to the arrest warrant, the woman had serious bodily injuries to her spine and a doctor reportedly told the woman she would need surgery to repair the injury caused by the assault.

Police contacted Mitchell who, the documents stated, denied knowing the woman.

A warrant for the arrest of Mitchell was made on May 5. He is not listed as an inmate on the current jail roster.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.