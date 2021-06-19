expand
Ad Spot

June 20, 2021

Hanging death linked to suicide, police say

By PA News

Published 12:38 am Saturday, June 19, 2021

Port Arthur Police believe the death of a Hispanic man found hanging is due to suicide.

Det. Sadie Guedry said there is no indication the death is a hate crime.

Guedry said police were familiar with the deceased and that the man had been suffering from depression.

Police responded to the 3900 block of Sixth Street at about 6:34 p.m. Thursday in reference to a reported suicide.

A Hispanic male, approximately 30 years of age, was found at the location hanging from a tree branch at the rear of the residence. Port Arthur Fire Department and Acadian EMS also responded to the scene.

The man’s name has not been released.

PAPD’s Criminal, Investigation Division is handling the case.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Neches mayor sounds off on refinery’s noise study; plays troubling recording

ON THE MENU — Cindy & Herb Kreutzer welcome many at Sundara Coffee House

Hanging death linked to suicide, police say

STEPHEN HEMELT — New fast food development working to make Nederland appearance

Local

Port Neches mayor sounds off on refinery’s noise study; plays troubling recording

Business

ON THE MENU — Cindy & Herb Kreutzer welcome many at Sundara Coffee House

Local

Hanging death linked to suicide, police say

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — New fast food development working to make Nederland appearance

High School Sports

Bulldog Stadium upgrades enter Phase 2; see the plan for this summer & beyond

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Model trains run through Port Arthur library

Local

PA man indicted for DWI with 2 young children in vehicle

Local

Nederland candidates talk drainage concerns, solutions

Local

Vote on condemned houses gets flipped

Local

Fight between 65-, 66-year olds ends in arrest

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS — Drive-thru food pantry will be open to all

High School Sports

Memorial believes offense will keep up standard in fall

Local

Nederland temporarily closes public pool due to fecal matter

Local

Area barndominium robbed of firearms, trailer & ATV. Do you know the suspects?

Lifestyle

Video, pictures & speeches from an emotional Port Arthur Juneteenth celebration

Local

10 AM FRIDAY UPDATE: Potential tropical storm path taking it farther east

Check this Out

Check out details of Nederland’s $1.3M street improvement plan, including major roads

News Main

Local leaders, Port Arthur alumni to host softball tourney to celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday

Entertainment

PHOTO GALLERY — Mischief managed at local Wizard Camp; sign-up for next week’s fun

Local

Port Arthur Police find man hanging from tree; investigating possible suicide

Groves

PHOTO FEATURE — Groves swears in new police officer

Local

PHOTO — Workforce Solutions is ready to help put YOU to work

Local

COMMUNITY BRIEFS: Model trains displayed at Port Arthur Library; blood drive nears

Columns

MONIQUE BATSON — Community theater is back, and you should be taking advantage