June 19, 2021

KATHIE'S KORNER — Kathie Deasy

KATHIE'S KORNER — Connect the Dots with God's help

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Saturday, June 19, 2021

Connecting the dots is part of our journey in life.

First of all, there should be NO GUILT attached to this writing, please.

Picture your life like one of the connect-the-dots puzzles. They are always missing the lines that connect, because it’s our job to pick the right route.

Then it will not only look right, but it will all make sense, like filling in a roadmap. Very often, we take a wrong path. It’s happened to all of us at some point in our lives.

The answer to every one of my decisions is always Jesus. Any puzzle it’s always Jesus. So, it’s very critical to pray for His guidance and follow Him.

We’ve all played, “follow the Leader” with any group that requires it, so, Jesus is the best, strongest, wisest and never-lets-us-down Leader.

I used to blame negative things that happened to me as a coincidence or fluke, blame-fixing others, even though I was raised as a child to know there are consequences to our actions and to take responsibility.

It was a lot of pressure sometimes, growing up and playing with two big brothers who were not only adventurous but always “in the moment.” We played outside games and hide and seek after dark with neighborhood kids in California in the late 40s and early 50s, not wanting our mom to call us in.

As an adult Christian totally dedicated to God, my motivation is different: To serve Him, give glory to Him, sharing Him and praying.

So, as you connect the dots in your lives, ask Jesus in and fill up with the power of God to help others and make a difference.

Remember,  the journey is your friend! Feel free to share this, it might help others!

 

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.

