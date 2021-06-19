RELIGION BRIEFS — Drive-thru food pantry will be open to all

Charlotte’s Cupboard will host a drive-thru food pantry from 9 a.m. to noon today (June 19) at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1919 Jefferson Drive. Charlotte’s Cupboard is open to everyone.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East Fifth St., will feature Happy Hour Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be superintendent Pamela Joyce Anderson. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East Fifth St., will present Things That Need To Be Said to Fathers on Father’s Day by a Christian Mother, a Christian wife and a Christian woman during the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. The speaker will be Kerri Anne Nash. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1919 Jefferson Drive, Youth Ministry will host Vacation Bible School at 5:30 p.m. June 29 through July 2.

Religion announcements must be submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday to appear in the Saturday publication. Announcements may be emailed to panews@panews.com or sent to Port Arthur News, 2349 Memorial Blvd. Please provide a contact number to The News in case questions arise.