“Dispute involving money” leads to late-night Port Arthur shooting, police say

Port Arthur Police are investigating a late-night shooting that left a man wounded.

Lieutenant Ryan Byers of the field operations division said officers were dispatched to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas at 11:40 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a shooting victim.

According to Byers, officers learned the victim had been shot by another man following “a dispute involving money.”

Investigators believe the shooting took place at Driftwood Inn & RV Park on Memorial Boulevard.

Byers said a shooting suspect was arrested for an unrelated charge, adding PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the shooting.

Police did not initially release the name of the suspect or condition of the victim.

Port Arthur investigators are also working a Monday night case involving an assault and robbery in a local park.