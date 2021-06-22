expand
June 23, 2021

Groves council member Mark McAdams, left, and Sidney Badon participate in a city council meeting. (Chris Moore/The News)

Groves council members announce November re-election bids

By Chris Moore

Published 12:32 am Tuesday, June 22, 2021

GROVES — Two Groves city council members said they are running for re-election in November.

On Monday night, the city council approved an order calling for the election for seats representing Wards 1 and 3.

Ward 1 council member Mark McAdams and Ward 3 representative Sidney Badon said they would run for re-election.

McAdams was appointed to the seat in January after Chris Borne stepped down to run for mayor.

“I have learned a lot about this position in the months that I have had it,” McAdams said. “I want to continue to expand my knowledge, as well as help the citizens of Groves.”

McAdams was one of four applicants for the seat in November 2020. George Geisel, Chad Gary and Suzanne Williamson also applied for the position.

Badon, a longtime member of the council, won his last re-election bid in 2019 with 52.9 percent of the vote against Barbara Edington.

“I have been working for several years with the street program,” he said. “We have finally gotten to where we have the money to do it and I would like to have, at least, two more years to make sure everything gets headed in the right direction.”

Each representative gets two-year terms, and elections for Wards 1 and 3 occur on the same year, while elections for Wards 2 and 4 as well as mayor occur on the same year.

The city also approved a contract with the county’s election services, which is standard practice.

Streets

City Manager D.E. Sosa said asphalt could be poured on 25th street within the next two weeks. Sosa said the city signed a deal with the contractor Monday and the service could start within the next 5-10 business days.

Ward 2 councilman Paul Oliver expressed concern regarding repairs made to Monroe last year.

Sosa said Monroe is the base for what will be 2 inches of asphalt.

“That was never going to be the finish for Monroe,” Sosa said. “All of those washerboard things will be eliminated. They will do the same thing with 25th Street. I am meeting with the contractor and we are going to see if he likes the base. If he doesn’t, we are going to find out why and look into that.”

