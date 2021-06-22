expand
Ad Spot

June 23, 2021

PHOTOS: Memorial grad Kenneth Lofton Jr. named finalist for U19 World Cup Team

By PA News

Published 6:00 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Lofton, Jr. was named one of 17 finalists for the 2021 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team, an announcement made late Monday night.

Lofton was a sophomore on the 2017 Memorial basketball team that won the state title.

He graduated from Memorial in 2019.

Lofton’s finalist status follows four practice sessions over two days at TCU in Fort Worth that involved 26 players.

Selections were made by the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Committee.

“Every one of the 26 players put in a lot of effort and showcased high level skillsets for the committee to consider which is what made things so difficult,” said Matt Painter, USA Basketball Junior National Team Committee chair and Purdue University head coach.

“The 17 finalists we identified offer coach Dixon and his coaching staff outstanding athleticism and versatility, and it puts us in excellent position to name the best possible USA team for the FIBA U19 World Cup.”

Lofton, who does not turn 19 until August, was named Third Team All-Conference USA and C-USA Freshman of the Year after helping leading LA Tech to a 24-win season and a third place finish in the National Invitation Tournament.

The finalists, made up of 10 players who completed their first collegiate season in 2020-21 and seven players from the high school class of 2021, will continue training twice a day in Fort Worth.

The final 12-member USA U19 World Cup Team will be announced prior to the team’s June 28 departure for Latvia, with the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup taking place July 3-11.

FINALISTS

Patrick Baldwin, Jr. (Hamilton HS/Sussex, Wis.)
Kendall Brown (Sunrise Christian Academy/Cottage Grove, Minn.)
Kennedy Chandler (Sunrise Christian Academy/Memphis, Tenn.)
Jonathan Davis (Wisconsin/La Crosse, Wis.)
Caleb Furst (Blackhawk Christian School/Fort Wayne, Ind.)
Jordan Hall (Texas A&M/Wildwood, N.J.)
Chet Holmgren (Minnehaha Academy/Minneapolis, Minn.)
Harrison Ingram (St. Mark’s School/Dallas, Texas)
Jaden Ivy (Purdue/South Bend, Ind.)
Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton/St. Louis, Mo.)
Kenneth Lofton, Jr. (Louisiana Tech/Port Arthur, Texas)
Mike Miles (TCU/Lancaster, Texas)
Adam Miller (LSU/Chicago, Ill.)
Trey Patterson (Villanova/Somerset, N.J.)
Deivon Smith (Georgia Tech/Loganville, Ga.)
Jabari Walker (Colorado/Inglewood, Calif.)
Peyton Watson (Long Beach Poly Tech HS/Long Beach, Calif.)

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Burglary escalates to stabbing & shooting; 4 injured in Port Arthur

Last standing Port Arthur Luby’s has been sold; see what staff have been promised

Star Memorial student-athletes talk senior year prep while eyeing college options

Check out how money for rent & utilities is available for those struck hard by COVID

Local

Burglary escalates to stabbing & shooting; 4 injured in Port Arthur

Business

Last standing Port Arthur Luby’s has been sold; see what staff have been promised

College/Pro Sports

Star Memorial student-athletes talk senior year prep while eyeing college options

Check this Out

Check out how money for rent & utilities is available for those struck hard by COVID

Beaumont

Port Arthur native, former LU coach named to Texas A&M staff

Local

Police search for shooter in Port Arthur assault that followed money dispute

Local

VIDEO: Port Arthur Police asks for help IDing this business thief

Local

UPDATED: Victim assaulted in Hermann Park, phone stolen. Police not investigating kidnapping.

Groves

Groves council members announce November re-election bids

Local

Sparkle & Co., Ortiz Formalwear talk benefits of Boston Avenue move following EDC acquisition

Local

Port Neches residents call for action on speeding down cut-through street

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Port Neches store to reopen with new owner

High School Sports

Soft-spoken Nederland coach Jody Walker doesn’t lack intensity

Local

“Dispute involving money” leads to late-night Port Arthur shooting, police say

Local

PAPD: Man jumped in Hermann Park, sent to hospital

Columns

ASK A COP — Is it illegal to make a citizen’s arrest?

Local

Webinar aims to empower current, future female business owners … and give away $7.5K

Local

Truck driver shortage, demand impact gas prices ahead of July 4

Local

Nederland City Council candidates talk drainage concerns, solutions

Local

PA man indicted for DWI with 2 young children in vehicle

Local

Vote on condemned houses in Port Neches gets flipped; see how sales still possible

High School Sports

Titans’ newest faces key in keeping offense supercharged

Local

Fight between 65-, 66-year olds ends in arrest

Local

Port Neches mayor sounds off on refinery’s noise study; plays troubling recording