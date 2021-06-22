PAPD: Man jumped in Hermann Park, sent to hospital

A man’s cell phone was stolen during a Monday night assault at a Port Arthur park, authorities said.

Lieutenant Ryan Byers of the field operations division said officers responded to Hermann Park along Las Palmas Drive at 9:41 p.m. Monday.

Byers said police believe the victim was assaulted by a group of males described as Hispanic.

During the assault, the victim’s cell phone was taken. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the assault.

Police did not initially release additional details for the suspects or condition of the victim.

