expand
Ad Spot

June 23, 2021

Nederland coach Jody Walker attributes his laid-back demeanor to his grandfather. (I.C. Murrell/The News file photo)

Soft-spoken Nederland coach Jody Walker doesn’t lack intensity

By Chris Moore

Published 12:10 am Tuesday, June 22, 2021

NEDERLAND — Whether it is on the sidelines of a football game or pacing around the bench of the girls basketball game, Nederland coach Jody Walker exhibits a calm but focused demeanor.

“He doesn’t say a whole lot, but when he does, they listen,” said Monte Barrow, Nederland head football coach and athletic director. “I think the kids respect that. They know if he is saying something, he has something to say. He has their attention, and that is big with kids today. He commands that by how he carries himself.”

While Walker can be soft spoken, Barrow said the defensive line coach can get intense.

“When the fire does light up, and everyone has their fire, you listen even more,” Barrow said. “They know that if he is this passionate or excited about it, it must be important.”

Walker attributes his personality to spending a lot of time with his grandfather growing up.

“Watching him, working with him and being around him, you just learn to stay calm, cool and collected,” Walker said. “When it is time to go, everyone will know I am there. It was kind of the way that I played. I am not really a rah-rah guy. When that whistle blows or the lights come on, it is definitely time to get after it.”

Jody Walker coaches defensive line and girls basketball for Nederland. (I.C. Murrell/The News file photo)

Walker said he still gets the same feeling coaching.

“I believe the guys that inspire the kids and the ones that really get after it, they still really have it,” he said. “That is why guys never really give it up or have a hard time doing so. That is why we do it. It is because of that feeling. I still feel it on Friday nights.”

When the school year starts, Walker will enter his seventh season with the Bulldogs.

He is entering his 19th year as a coach. The defensive line coach also spent four years playing at Southern Arkansas University.

“I have had the privilege of working with some great coaches,” he said. “Being around the great coaches on our staff, pushes you to be your best.”

Walker said he is also proud that the girls basketball team earned a playoff spot this past season.

“It is a great feeling, but I know there is still a lot of work left to be done,” he said. “We are finally catching a little basketball fever. I’ve been in contact with a lot of parents and they are excited about the younger girls. Our high school girls are participating in a couple of summer leagues. Things are heading in the right direction and it is really a great thing to be a part of.”

He said his favorite part of being a coach is watching students realize what they have been doing is paying off.

“It really comes on the tail end of high school,” he said. “They have careers and reach the milestones. We had several of our football boys that have the opportunity to play college football. Seeing them getting ready and preparing for college is a great feeling.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur native, former LU coach named to Texas A&M staff

BOB WEST ON GOLF — W.L. Pate Jr. was an amazing ambassador for Babe Zaharias

CHRIS MOORE — College sports landscape changes

BOB WEST CHIP SHOTS: LCM’s Jack Burke fails to make cut; Babe Zaharias results shared

Beaumont

Port Arthur native, former LU coach named to Texas A&M staff

Local

Police search for shooter in Port Arthur assault that followed money dispute

Local

VIDEO: Port Arthur Police asks for help IDing this business thief

Local

UPDATED: Victim assaulted in Hermann Park, phone stolen. Police not investigating kidnapping.

Groves

Groves council members announce November re-election bids

Local

Sparkle & Co., Ortiz Formalwear talk benefits of Boston Avenue move following EDC acquisition

Local

Port Neches residents call for action on speeding down cut-through street

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Port Neches store to reopen with new owner

High School Sports

Soft-spoken Nederland coach Jody Walker doesn’t lack intensity

Local

“Dispute involving money” leads to late-night Port Arthur shooting, police say

Local

PAPD: Man jumped in Hermann Park, sent to hospital

Columns

ASK A COP — Is it illegal to make a citizen’s arrest?

Local

Webinar aims to empower current, future female business owners … and give away $7.5K

Local

Truck driver shortage, demand impact gas prices ahead of July 4

Local

Nederland City Council candidates talk drainage concerns, solutions

Local

PA man indicted for DWI with 2 young children in vehicle

Local

Vote on condemned houses in Port Neches gets flipped; see how sales still possible

High School Sports

Titans’ newest faces key in keeping offense supercharged

Local

Fight between 65-, 66-year olds ends in arrest

Local

Port Neches mayor sounds off on refinery’s noise study; plays troubling recording

Business

ON THE MENU — Cindy & Herb Kreutzer welcome many at Sundara Coffee House

Local

Hanging death linked to suicide, police say

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — New fast food development working to make Nederland appearance

High School Sports

Bulldog Stadium upgrades enter Phase 2; see the plan for this summer & beyond