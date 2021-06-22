UPDATED: Victim assaulted in Hermann Park, phone stolen. Police not investigating kidnapping.

Authorities said the injuries sustained by a man assaulted and robbed Monday night at a city park are not life-threatening.

Det. Sadie Guedry identified the victim as a local man.

Police are investigating the violent robbery, but authorities stress the case does not involve a kidnapping, which had been incorrectly suggested by other media.

Guedry, at midday Tuesday, said police are conducting “an active investigation, but it’s not going to be a kidnapping.”

Investigators believe a group of Hispanic males encountered a victim in Hermann Park along Las Palmas Drive at approximately 9:41 p.m. Monday.

The victim was assaulted, which included the theft of a cell phone.

Lieutenant Ryan Byers said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the assault.

Guedry said police do not have additional details for the assailants.