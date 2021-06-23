expand
June 23, 2021

Jack Burke (Little Cypress-Mauriceville)

BOB WEST CHIP SHOTS: LCM’s Jack Burke fails to make cut; Babe Zaharias results shared

By Bob West

Published 12:04 am Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Despite rebounding with a second-day 73, recent LC-M graduate Jack Burke failed to make the cut in last week’s 112th Texas Amateur Championship at Midland Country Club.

The third youngest player in the event, Burke missed by three shots with a 36-hole total of 150.

His score was tied for 73rd in the 144-player field before it was trimmed to the low 56 and ties. University of Houston junior Austyn Reily from Pottsboro won the championship.

In the Senior 50 Plus 2 ball at Babe Zaharias Monday, the team of Russ Gloede, Troy Touchet, Cap Hollier and Charlie Perez scored a front nine, back nine sweep. They were minus 3 on the front and minus 2 on the back.

The Super Saturday 2 ball at Zaharias saw the team of Earl Richard, Gene Jones, Harrell Guidry and Stuart Ellis take the front with minus 4. That was also the winning total on the back for the foursome of Kenny Robbins, Rick Pritchett, Carl Cross and Keith Marshall.

Friday’s 2 ball produced a front-nine win for the team of James Vercher, Art Turner, Ron Mistrot and Larry Foster. They were minus 3. There was a tie at minus 2 on the back between the Vercher team and the foursome of Doug LeBlanc, Rusty Hicks, Larry Lee and John LeBlanc.

In Thursday’s 2 ball, the team of Vercher, Turner, Roger Baumer and Don MacNeil took the front with minus 5. Minus 2 won the back for the team of Richard, Price Youngs, Cody Metts and a ghost player.

Due to wet conditions, the Wednesday Zaharias DogFight was played in a par 4 game with all points counting. Finishing first with 27 points was the team of Vercher, Eddie Delk, Jeff Rinehart and James Johnson. Second at 25 points was the foursome of Gloede, Larry Johnson, Mistrot and Sid Ducote.

Closest to the pin winners were Steve Wisenbaker (No. 2) and Vercher (No. 7).

Bob West can be reached at rdwest@usa.net.

 

