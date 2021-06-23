expand
June 23, 2021

Burglary escalates to stabbing & shooting; 4 injured in Port Arthur

By PA News

Published 12:30 am Wednesday, June 23, 2021

The Pointe apartments were the site of a violent robbery that involved a shooting, stabbing and numerous injuries, Port Arthur Police said.

The brutal scene unfolded sometime before 7 a.m. Sunday in the apartment complex on Poole Avenue.

Det. Sadie Guedry said two people attacked a female resident and her boyfriend during a burglary attempt that quickly escalated into a near life-and-death struggle.

All four people were wounded during the fracas, with each requiring medical treatment.

The worst, according to Guedry, appears to be a male assailant who was shot multiple times by one of the victims in self defense.

The wounds initially appeared to be life-threatening, but authorities said all four people involved are expected to recover.

Guedry said investigators are working to positively identify each person involved and their roles in an effort to classify official suspects.

No arrests had been reported as of Tuesday afternoon.

