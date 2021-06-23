expand
Ad Spot

June 24, 2021

Daseqdrick Brooks (Courtesy photo)

Can you help find this Port Arthur man wanted for illegal firearm possession?

By PA News

Published 1:26 pm Wednesday, June 23, 2021

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public’s help Daseqdrick Brooks, a 27-year-old Port Arthur resident who has an outstanding warrant for felon in possession of a firearm.

If you know where Brooks can be located, call the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS(8477).

You won’t be asked your name and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app to your smartphone.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur Police investigating Wednesday night shooting that injured a teenager

Port Arthur center offering vaccine for those 12 & up, plus extended hours today

Groves, Port Neches firefighters must convince public in pursuit of collective bargaining power

Community leaders react to epic achievement as Port Arthur high jumper makes Olympic squad

Local

Port Arthur Police investigating Wednesday night shooting that injured a teenager

Local

Port Arthur center offering vaccine for those 12 & up, plus extended hours today

Groves

Groves, Port Neches firefighters must convince public in pursuit of collective bargaining power

Local

See how 1st-time public event promises unique island view of July 4th fireworks

Local

“Serendipity” puts Port Arthur thespian on stage, chose profession

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 16-22

Groves

Groves Police asking for help ID’ing “suspicious” man linked to fictitious license plate, backyard run

Local

Can you help find this Port Arthur man wanted for illegal firearm possession?

Groves

Groves residents IDed as victims in fatal Beaumont wreck

Local

Coast Guard establishes pre-hurricane incident command in Port Arthur

Local

Burglary escalates to stabbing & shooting; 4 injured in Port Arthur

Business

Last standing Port Arthur Luby’s has been sold; see what staff have been promised

Check this Out

Check out how money for rent & utilities is available for those struck hard by COVID

Beaumont

Port Arthur native, former LU coach named to Texas A&M staff

Local

Police search for shooter in Port Arthur assault that followed money dispute

College/Pro Sports

PHOTOS: Memorial grad Kenneth Lofton Jr. named finalist for U19 World Cup Team

Local

VIDEO: Port Arthur Police ask for help IDing this business thief

Local

UPDATED: Victim assaulted in Hermann Park, phone stolen. Police not investigating kidnapping.

Groves

Groves council members announce November re-election bids

Local

Sparkle & Co., Ortiz Formalwear talk benefits of Boston Avenue move following EDC acquisition

Local

Port Neches residents call for action on speeding down cut-through street

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Port Neches store to reopen with new owner

High School Sports

Soft-spoken Nederland coach Jody Walker doesn’t lack intensity

Local

“Dispute involving money” leads to late-night Port Arthur shooting, police say