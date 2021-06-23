expand
June 23, 2021

Check out how money for rent & utilities is available for those struck hard by COVID

By PA News

Published 12:24 am Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Financial assistance is available for Jefferson County residents who are falling behind on rent and utility payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jefferson County Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, provides financial assistance for individuals and families who have lost their jobs or have had a significant reduction in income due to the pandemic.

Funds will cover missed rent payments and potential future rent costs for up to 12 months of assistance.

With funding from the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 totaling $7.6 million, Jefferson County hopes to stabilize housing and provide greater peace of mind to its most valuable renters and their landlords.

Eligible Jefferson County residents and landlords can apply online at erap.setrpc.org.

If you have questions or do not have Internet access, call 409-899-0824 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Who is Eligible?

ERAP applicants must be renter households in which one or more individuals meet the
following criteria:

• Qualifies for unemployment, experienced a significant reduction in income and/or experienced
significant financial hardship due to COVID-19, and

• Is behind on rent payments or at risk of missing a rent payment, and

• Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), with priority given to households below 50 percent of the AMI.

1 person in household, 50 percent AMI/$23,050, 80 percent AMI/$36,900
2 persons in household, 50 percent AMI/ $26,350, 80 percent AMI/$42,150
3 persons in household, 50 percent AMI/$29,650, 80 percent AMI $47,400
4 persons in household, 50 percent AMI/$32,900, 80 percent AMI/$52,650
5 persons in household, 50 percent AMI/$35,550, 80 percent AMI/$56,900
6 persons in household, 50 percent AMI/$38,200, 80 percent AMI/$61,100
7 persons in household, 50 percent AMI/$40,800, 80 percent AMI/$65,300
8 persons in household, 50 percent AMI/$43,450, 80 percent AMI/$69,500

Necessary documents

A number of documents are required to assess eligibility. They include proof of residency in Jefferson County such as driver’s license or photo ID, passport, voter registration card, military ID.

The documents cannot be expired as well as income documents for all household members over the age of 18, and an eviction notice or rental agreement.

Eligible households may receive up to 12 months of rent assistance.

Payments may go back to April 1, 2020. Applicants can then reapply for assistance in 3-month increments.

Up to 12 months of utility assistance can be provided for past and current bills only.

Landlord’s must provide billing certification, found at the online portal, vendor debarment forment, also found at the online portal and W-9.

