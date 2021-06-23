Coast Guard establishes pre-hurricane incident command in Port Arthur

The Coast Guard has established a pre-hurricane incident command post in Port Arthur in preparation for the 2021 hurricane season.

Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Port Arthur inspectors are reviewing high risk vessels that could cause a potential risk to the waterways and assessing facility preparedness in the event of a hurricane for the country’s third largest port.

Personnel assigned to the incident command post will provide aerial imagery and shoreside assessments of potential obstructions in the waterways, educate local mariners, implement safety plans and schedule fishing vessel exams.