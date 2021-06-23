expand
Ad Spot

June 24, 2021

Julian Mykael Picazo

Julian Mykael Picazo

By PA News

Published 5:56 pm Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Julian Mykael Picazo, 19, of Nederland, died Thursday, June 17, 2021.

He was born October 9, 2001, in Port Arthur, to April Lynn Lozano and Jeremy John Picazo.

Julian enjoyed fishing, barbecuing, and working. He was known to be a very hard worker and to have a heart the size Texas.

Most of all, Julian valued his family.

Survivors include his father, Jeremy Picazo, of Nederland; mother, April Lozano and husband, Arthur Collins, of Port Arthur; daughter, Milaya Picazo; brothers, Elijah Picazo and Caiden Picazo; grandmothers, Emily Picazo, all of Nederland; and Kathleen Duhon, of Port Arthur; great-grandmother, Josephine Picazo, of Nederland; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Ernest Picazo; and grandfather, Michael “Doc” Lozano, Sr.

A gathering of Julian’s family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., with his funeral service at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12 th Street, Nederland.

His interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Groves.

Please observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Corona Virus.

Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur Police investigating Wednesday night shooting that injured a teenager

Port Arthur center offering vaccine for those 12 & up, plus extended hours today

Groves, Port Neches firefighters must convince public in pursuit of collective bargaining power

Community leaders react to epic achievement as Port Arthur high jumper makes Olympic squad

Local

Port Arthur Police investigating Wednesday night shooting that injured a teenager

Local

Port Arthur center offering vaccine for those 12 & up, plus extended hours today

Groves

Groves, Port Neches firefighters must convince public in pursuit of collective bargaining power

Local

See how 1st-time public event promises unique island view of July 4th fireworks

Local

“Serendipity” puts Port Arthur thespian on stage, chose profession

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 16-22

Groves

Groves Police asking for help ID’ing “suspicious” man linked to fictitious license plate, backyard run

Local

Can you help find this Port Arthur man wanted for illegal firearm possession?

Groves

Groves residents IDed as victims in fatal Beaumont wreck

Local

Coast Guard establishes pre-hurricane incident command in Port Arthur

Local

Burglary escalates to stabbing & shooting; 4 injured in Port Arthur

Business

Last standing Port Arthur Luby’s has been sold; see what staff have been promised

Check this Out

Check out how money for rent & utilities is available for those struck hard by COVID

Beaumont

Port Arthur native, former LU coach named to Texas A&M staff

Local

Police search for shooter in Port Arthur assault that followed money dispute

College/Pro Sports

PHOTOS: Memorial grad Kenneth Lofton Jr. named finalist for U19 World Cup Team

Local

VIDEO: Port Arthur Police ask for help IDing this business thief

Local

UPDATED: Victim assaulted in Hermann Park, phone stolen. Police not investigating kidnapping.

Groves

Groves council members announce November re-election bids

Local

Sparkle & Co., Ortiz Formalwear talk benefits of Boston Avenue move following EDC acquisition

Local

Port Neches residents call for action on speeding down cut-through street

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Port Neches store to reopen with new owner

High School Sports

Soft-spoken Nederland coach Jody Walker doesn’t lack intensity

Local

“Dispute involving money” leads to late-night Port Arthur shooting, police say