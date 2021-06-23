expand
June 23, 2021

The Luby’s on FM 365 directs customers to the store on Highway 73, which has been sold. (Monique Batson/The News)

Last standing Port Arthur Luby’s has been sold; see what staff have been promised

By PA News

Published 12:28 am Wednesday, June 23, 2021

The last two Luby’s restaurants in Southeast Texas, including the one in Port Arthur, were sold this week after shareholders opted last year to liquidate the company.

Luby’s Inc. announced Tuesday it has sold 32 restaurants under the Luby’s Cafeteria brand to Chicago-based entrepreneur Calvin Gin.

Luby’s announced plans last year to sell all of its properties by August 2021, with the location at FM 365 already shuttered.

The recent deal is worth approximately $27.8 million and will impact 1,000 employees.

According to national reports, Gin will offer all employees the option to retain their jobs.

Luby’s opened in San Antonio in 1947. Beaumont acquired a restaurant soon after as the company began to expand.

The Beaumont restaurant, located off Interstate 10, was also listed this week as part of the sale.

It was announced in May that the now-closed Luby’s on FM 365 in Port Arthur would become Rock’n Crab Seafood Boil House.

