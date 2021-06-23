expand
Ad Spot

June 23, 2021

Former Lamar basketball coach and Port Arthur native Steve Roccaforte was named to the Texas A&M coaching staff. Lamar Athletics

Port Arthur native, former LU coach named to Texas A&M staff

By PA News

Published 12:08 am Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams has hired 34-year coaching veteran Steve Roccaforte as an assistant coach, it was announced Tuesday.

Roccaforte, 56, grew up in Port Arthur and attended Lamar University, where he would later coach.
Roccaforte worked for Williams previously for four years at Virginia Tech, three as an assistant and one as associate head coach. Roccaforte comes to Aggieland after spending the last three seasons at East Carolina as an associate head coach under Joe Dooley.
“Coach Roc is an important addition to our program,” Williams said. “He is a tireless and effective recruiter, and as a native Texan, has strong basketball relationships across our state. He brings high energy and loves to teach the game. As a former head coach with more than 30 years of Division 1 experience, he knows the formula to help develop players on and off the floor, and understands what it takes to win. He has been on our staff before, so he understands our culture, and will have immediate traction with our staff and student-athletes.”
Known nationally as a tireless recruiter and enthusiastic floor coach, Roccaforte helped the Hokies earn back-to-back NCAA Tournament at-large bids in 2017 and 2018 and post three consecutive 20-win seasons (2015-18). He also helped the Hokies win 10 ACC games in three consecutive seasons for the first time since joining the conference in 2004.
Roccaforte joined the coaching staff at Virginia Tech following three years as an assistant coach at South Florida. He played a large role in USF getting a top-15 recruiting class for both the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons and helped the Bulls advance to the round of 32 in the 2012 NCAA Tournament. Consistently toward the top of the list, he was ranked as the 23rd best assistant coach in the country that season.
Prior to USF, Roccaforte was the head coach at his alma mater, Lamar University, for five seasons after serving as an assistant coach at Lamar (2003-06), Memphis (2000-03), Wyoming (1998-00), Tulane (1994-98) and Centenary (1989-94) to begin his career.
Roccaforte has worked with some of the top coaches in the business and has recruited some of the top talent in the country. He has served under national coaches of the year in John Calipari, Perry Clark and Billy Tubbs to develop multiple nationally-ranked recruiting classes.
Roccaforte helped assemble top 20 recruiting classes at seven institutions, including the nation’s top-rated class at Memphis in 2001. He also aided in the construction of a pair of top 10 classes at Lamar, three additional top 15 classes at Memphis, USF and East Carolina and three top-25 groups at both Tulane and Virginia Tech. In total, Roccaforte has facilitated 14 top-25 units, including four top-10. According to former ESPN Senior Recruiting Analyst and current San Antonio Spurs Director of Player Personnel Dave Telep, Roccaforte is one of the 25 hardest-working coaches in the nation as well as one of the top 15 recruiters in the country.
During his career, Roccaforte has coached, signed or received commitments from 29 future NBA players including six-time All-Star Amare Stoudemire and Kendrick Perkins, member of the 2008 NBA Champion Boston Celtics, along with first-round draft picks Dejuan Wagner, Antonio Burks, Qyntel Wood, Rodney Carney, Nickeil Alexander-Walker.  Additionally, Roccaforte coached current NBA star Mike James (Brooklyn Nets) during his stint as the head coach at Lamar.
Roccaforte is also no stranger to postseason play, having served on the staff of eight teams that extended their seasons. He has been to five NCAA Tournaments, two with Virginia Tech and one with USF, Tulane, and Memphis along with NIT appearances at Tulane, Wyoming, Memphis and Virginia Tech. Tulane advanced to the NIT Final Four at Madison Square Garden in 1996. He helped Memphis reach MSG in 2001, win the NIT title in 2002 and advance to the NCAA Tournament in 2003 for the first time in seven years.
In all, Roccaforte’s teams have made 11 postseason appearances with the Hokies’ 2018 NCAA appearance being the most recent.
Roccaforte finally got his chance to be a head coach after Tubbs resigned his post at Lamar to focus on his Director of Athletics duties in March 2006.
In his five seasons, Lamar was a sparkling 55-20 at home in the Montagne Center and guided LU to its first SLC regular-season championship in 28 years in his second season with an impressive 13-3 conference mark. During the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons, Lamar registered 20 consecutive home victories. He coached nine all-conference selections at Lamar.
The 2007-08 season featured a number of impressive streaks and great players. Among them were a 14-2 home record, a school-record six-consecutive conference road victories and the eighth-largest home crowd in school history. Lamar ranked eighth in the nation in scoring offense (81.5 ppg) and in the top 50 in both field goal percentage (46.9) and 3-point field goal percentage (38.2).
For his efforts, Roccaforte was named the 2007-08 Southland Conference Coach of the Year. Seniors Lamar Sanders and Kenny Dawkins were both named first team All-SLC, with Dawkins matching his teammate as SLC Newcomer of the Year. The success of that season led to a top-25 ranking in the mid-major poll the following year. Lamar ranked 12th in the NCAA in assists at 17.3 per game, 31st in 3-pointers made per game (8.3) and 52nd in 3-point percentage (.379).
Individually, Sanders led the SLC, and ranked 12th in the NCAA, in rebounding at 9.8 per game. The Cardinals set a new single-season school record for 3-point attempts (702) and posted the second-best mark in 3-pointers made (266).
Academics are a high priority for Roccaforte as evidenced by the fact that Lamar’s increase in Academic Progress Rate (APR) was among the best in the country. Lamar’s APR moved up 101 spots to No. 20 in the country during Roccaforte’s tenure. Nineteen of 20 seniors earned their degrees while he was the head coach as did 100 percent of the seniors at USF from 2011 to 2014.
During his four years at Tulane, the Green Wave consistently ranked among the top-25 recruiting classes in the nation and included an All-America and seven All-Conference USA selections. The final recruiting class that he helped sign was ranked eighth nationally.
Roccaforte helped lead the Green Wave to three consecutive 20-win seasons during his tenure (1994-97). The Green Wave advanced to the NCAA Tournament second round in 1995, the NIT Final Four in 1996 and made another NIT appearance in 1997. The program also captured Conference USA Red Division titles in 1995-96 and 1996-97.
He earned his Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences degree from Lamar in 1989. He has two daughters, Victoria Elise and Sofia Rose, and a son, Lucien Anthony.
For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s basketball, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiembk).

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Burglary escalates to stabbing & shooting; 4 injured in Port Arthur

Last standing Port Arthur Luby’s has been sold; see what staff have been promised

Star Memorial student-athletes talk senior year prep while eyeing college options

Check out how money for rent & utilities is available for those struck hard by COVID

Local

Burglary escalates to stabbing & shooting; 4 injured in Port Arthur

Business

Last standing Port Arthur Luby’s has been sold; see what staff have been promised

College/Pro Sports

Star Memorial student-athletes talk senior year prep while eyeing college options

Check this Out

Check out how money for rent & utilities is available for those struck hard by COVID

Beaumont

Port Arthur native, former LU coach named to Texas A&M staff

Local

Police search for shooter in Port Arthur assault that followed money dispute

Local

VIDEO: Port Arthur Police asks for help IDing this business thief

Local

UPDATED: Victim assaulted in Hermann Park, phone stolen. Police not investigating kidnapping.

Groves

Groves council members announce November re-election bids

Local

Sparkle & Co., Ortiz Formalwear talk benefits of Boston Avenue move following EDC acquisition

Local

Port Neches residents call for action on speeding down cut-through street

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Port Neches store to reopen with new owner

High School Sports

Soft-spoken Nederland coach Jody Walker doesn’t lack intensity

Local

“Dispute involving money” leads to late-night Port Arthur shooting, police say

Local

PAPD: Man jumped in Hermann Park, sent to hospital

Columns

ASK A COP — Is it illegal to make a citizen’s arrest?

Local

Webinar aims to empower current, future female business owners … and give away $7.5K

Local

Truck driver shortage, demand impact gas prices ahead of July 4

Local

Nederland City Council candidates talk drainage concerns, solutions

Local

PA man indicted for DWI with 2 young children in vehicle

Local

Vote on condemned houses in Port Neches gets flipped; see how sales still possible

High School Sports

Titans’ newest faces key in keeping offense supercharged

Local

Fight between 65-, 66-year olds ends in arrest

Local

Port Neches mayor sounds off on refinery’s noise study; plays troubling recording