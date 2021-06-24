expand
Ad Spot

June 25, 2021

Alma Daniels

Alma Daniels

By PA News

Published 6:40 pm Thursday, June 24, 2021
Alma Daniels, 80 years, of Port Arthur, Texas, answered the master’s call and went to be with her savior on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Alma was born on February 9th, 1941 to Alex and Jester Armstead in Jeanerette, Louisiana.
She was a resident of Port Arthur since 1973 and accepted Christ as her Lord and savior at an early age.
She was a member of ARK of Safety Full Gospel Church under the leadership of Apostle Edward Williams.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Alex and Jester Armstead, her late husband, Howard (Bozo) Daniels, and sister, Thelma Hawkins.
She leaves to cherish her memories five children, Michael Dougars, Regina (Percy) Francis, Melissa Smith, Harold (Peggy) Armstead, Sr. Carl (Elizabeth) Armstead, Sr. all of Port Arthur, Texas; four sisters, Leatha Mae Green, Joyce (Milton) Broussard, Lorenzo (Frederick) Williams of New Iberia, LA and Rebecca Bowles of Jeanerette, LA; 32 grandchildren, 24 great- grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren, a devoted friend, Eddie Johnson and a host of nieces and nephews other relatives and friends.
Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at New Hope Baptist Church, 549 W. Gulfway Dr., Port Arthur, Tx.
Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur, Mid County ham radio operators going on air for nationwide event June 26–27

Affordable homes, new subdivision planned for Port Arthur

ON THE MENU – Stop by The Boston Bean for great brew, private-label coffee & more

AFFIDAVIT: Attempted PlayStation thief beat woman during Nederland assault

Local

Port Arthur, Mid County ham radio operators going on air for nationwide event June 26–27

Local

Affordable homes, new subdivision planned for Port Arthur

Local

ON THE MENU – Stop by The Boston Bean for great brew, private-label coffee & more

Local

AFFIDAVIT: Attempted PlayStation thief beat woman during Nederland assault

High School Sports

Mid County Babe Ruth gears up for Regional tournament

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Library officials talk storm recovery at Rotary meeting

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 14-20

Local

VIDEO: Can you help Port Arthur Police run down this theft suspect’s location

Local

Port Neches doctor sentenced to jail for issuing fake prescriptions in health care fraud

Local

Port Arthur Police update teen’s condition after shooting sends 16-year-old to hospital

Local

Port Arthur center offering vaccine for those 12 & up, plus extended hours today

Groves

Groves, Port Neches firefighters must convince public in pursuit of collective bargaining power

College/Pro Sports

Community leaders react to epic achievement as Port Arthur high jumper makes Olympic squad

Local

See how 1st-time public event promises unique island view of July 4th fireworks

Local

“Serendipity” puts Port Arthur thespian on stage, chose profession

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 16-22

Local

Port Arthur Police investigating Wednesday night shooting that injured a teenager

Groves

Groves Police asking for help ID’ing “suspicious” man linked to fictitious license plate, backyard run

Local

Can you help find this Port Arthur man wanted for illegal firearm possession?

Groves

Groves residents IDed as victims in fatal Beaumont wreck

Local

Coast Guard establishes pre-hurricane incident command in Port Arthur

Local

Burglary escalates to stabbing & shooting; 4 injured in Port Arthur

Business

Last standing Port Arthur Luby’s has been sold; see what staff have been promised

Check this Out

Check out how money for rent & utilities is available for those struck hard by COVID