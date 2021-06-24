expand
June 25, 2021

Betty Healan

Betty Healan

By PA News

Published 6:31 pm Thursday, June 24, 2021

Betty Healan, a lifelong resident of Port Neches-Groves, Texas, went to be with The Lord on Sunday afternoon, June 20, 2021.

Born January 5, 1933, Betty’s personality and generosity helped her acquire many enduring, dear friends that shared countless good times and memories.

Known to many as Betty and to a few as Betty Joyce, she possessed a green thumb that undoubtedly came from her father, Otis Fawvor.

Betty  was known to many as an exceptional cook with many favorite and traditional southern and Cajun recipes that were conveniently stored in her very own personal library, and as the ultimate baby-sitter, governess and tutor to her many grandchildren.

Her contributions to every one of her “little ones” that she touched continued from birth onward to adult life and are obvious and evident when you meet them.

“Maw Maw” Betty was the daughter of William Otis and Jennie Bell Fawvor and preceded in death by her brother, E. C. Fawvor, her sister, Wanda Mae Breaux, and granddaughters, LaTisha Ann Seiford and Erica Ann Seiford.

Survived by her daughter, Brenda Kay Gilchrist Seiford and husband Tommy; her son, Stephen Wayne Gilchrist and wife Liz, and grandsons Chad Gilchrist and wife Kristie and daughter Savannah; Micah Gilchrist and daughters Marina and Maycee; and Blake Gilchrist and Melissa. Betty is also survived by many nieces, nephews and countless friends.

Visitation will be at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home at 5200 39th Street, Groves, Texas on Friday, June 25, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Funeral will be on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Clayton Thompson Funeral Hume. Entombment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park.

