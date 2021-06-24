expand
June 24, 2021

The Pleasure Island Marina will be opening its Commodore’s July 4th Picnic to the public this year so visitors can watch the city’s fireworks show over the water. (Monique Batson/The News)

See how 1st-time public event promises unique island view of July 4th fireworks

By Monique Batson

Published 12:30 am Thursday, June 24, 2021

Those planning to watch the City of Port Arthur’s Fourth of July fireworks show will have a rare opportunity to see it in a way most haven’t before, as the Port Arthur Yacht Club will open the Pleasure Island Marina to the public.

The day-long event with free admission includes live music, games for children, vendors and food booths. And at 9 p.m., when the show begins, visitors will have a front-row view.

“They come up right behind the marina and cascade over the water,” said Judy Walters, secretary of the Port Arthur Yacht Club. “It’s just a beautiful effect.”

The Pleasure Island Marina. (Monique Batson/The News)

In previous years, the Commodore’s July 4th Picnic has been closed to members only.

“This year we voted to have it public,” Walters told city council members this week during the regularly scheduled meeting. “Partly because of COVID, but mostly because before COVID we saw a decline in people coming to the island and we’re just doing whatever we think we can to help bring awareness and promote the island for the citizens of Port Arthur and the surrounding cities.”

Walters said the Port Arthur Convention and Visitors Bureau will be one of the vendors on hand to help promote the island and the city.

Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs to watch the light show as it reflects across Sabine Lake.

Last year the public fireworks display was canceled due to the pandemic, so city leaders and those with Lamar State College Port Arthur are ready for the event to return.

“It’s exciting to celebrate the Fourth of July in person, not to mention the fact that we can all gather as a community again,” LSCPA President Dr. Betty Reynard told Port Arthur Newsmedia last week.

For those that opt to watch the show from the mainland, the Carl Parker Multipurpose Center will be open with activities; as well as free corndogs, sausage on a stick, chips and water while supplies last.

 

