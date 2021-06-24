expand
June 25, 2021

Gloria Ann Boone Jackson

June 24, 2021

Gloria Ann Boone Jackson entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her residence.

She was born October 4, 1955, to Ordean Graham Boone Castille and Chester Boone, Jr.

She was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur, Tx.

She attended Port Arthur public schools and was a member of the Lincoln High School graduating class of 1974.

She married Mack McKinley Jackson in 1975 and of this union Alecia Renee Piper and Brian McKinley Jackson were born.

Later in life, she continued to further her education and received an Associate’s Degree from Lamar University for Substance Abuse Counseling in 2003.

Gloria is preceded in death by her parents, her grandmother Josephine Boone; her aunt Edna Boone; her sisters Mary Graham Jackson and Linda Boone; and brother Gregory Boone.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories her husband Mack McKinley Jackson; her children Alecia Renee Piper (Stanley) of Houston, TX, and Brian McKinley Jackson (Eboni) of Humble, TX; two sisters Brenda Boone Williams (Oliver) and Rosemary Harris, both of Port Arthur, TX; three brothers Joseph Boone and Chester Boone, both of Port Arthur, TX and Rodney Boone (Anita)of Houston, TX.

She also leaves 5 grandchildren, MacKynzie Chandler of Timpson, TX, Khyree Piper of Dallas, TX, Brenden Jackson of McAllen, TX, Jordon Williams of San Marcos, TX and JaCorrie Jackson of Houston, TX; 7 great-grandchildren; several god-children; extended family; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, Tx.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time.

