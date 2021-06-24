Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 16-22
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 16 to June 22:
June 16
- Forgery was reported in the 4200 block of Lincoln.
- An assault was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Keith Green, 32, was arrested for public intoxication in the 1900 block of Beverly.
- Kirban Keller, 22, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of 39th Street.
- Isidro Reyes, 27, was arrested for evading arrest/ detention and possession of a controlled substance in the 5100 block of Texas 73.
June 17
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in the 2200 block of Friar Tuck.
- An assault was reported in the 6200 block of Jefferson Street.
- Theft was reported in the 6900 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Xavier Oville, 28, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Braxton Socia, 48, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of North.
- Mandy Socia, 45, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5100 block of North.
June 18
- Tomeka Turner, 45, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Second Street.
- Benjamin Zarate, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 4200 block of Main.
- James Howard, 43, was arrested for warrants in the 2000 block of Texas 73.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 4400 block of Bellaire.
- Burglary was reported in the 3300 block of Canal.
June 19
- Steve Johnson, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 1900 block of Ray.
- Theft was reported in the 6900 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 6200 block of Jefferson.
- Theft was reported in the 6900 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6200 block of Jefferson.
- An information report was made in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
June 20
- Fidel Guerra, 26, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/ opened alcohol container in the 7400 block of Texas 73.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- Jose Cardenas, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 1800 block of Main.
- Ashley Merrill, 32, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of block of FM 366.
- Kayla Rapone, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of Monroe.
- Chester Smith, 33, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5100 block of Monroe.
- Marthur Dingle, 43, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of 25th Street.
June 21
- An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Berry.
- Christian Moore, 25, was arrested for warrants in the 2700 block of Twin City Highway.
- Stephi Achee, 20, was arrested for city code violation in the 2700 block of Twin City Highway.
- An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Forgery was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Dog at large was reported in the 6400 block of Dave.
- Theft was reported in the 2700 block of Twin City Highway.
- An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Berry.
- Theft was reported in the 4400 block of Twin City Highway.
- A dog at large was reported in the 6400 block of Dave.
June 22
- An unwanted subject was reported in the 6600 block of Val.
- Lyndsay Palumbo, 34, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
- Joshua Hinson, 34, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.