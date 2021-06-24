Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 16-22

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 16 to June 22:

June 16

Forgery was reported in the 4200 block of Lincoln.

An assault was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Keith Green, 32, was arrested for public intoxication in the 1900 block of Beverly.

Kirban Keller, 22, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of 39 th Street.

Street. Isidro Reyes, 27, was arrested for evading arrest/ detention and possession of a controlled substance in the 5100 block of Texas 73.

June 17

Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in the 2200 block of Friar Tuck.

An assault was reported in the 6200 block of Jefferson Street.

Theft was reported in the 6900 block of Gulfway Drive.

Xavier Oville, 28, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

Braxton Socia, 48, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of North.

Mandy Socia, 45, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5100 block of North.

June 18

Tomeka Turner, 45, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Second Street.

Benjamin Zarate, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 4200 block of Main.

James Howard, 43, was arrested for warrants in the 2000 block of Texas 73.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 4400 block of Bellaire.

Burglary was reported in the 3300 block of Canal.

June 19

Steve Johnson, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 1900 block of Ray.

Theft was reported in the 6900 block of Gulfway Drive.

Criminal trespass was reported in the 6200 block of Jefferson.

Theft was reported in the 6900 block of Gulfway Drive.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6200 block of Jefferson.

An information report was made in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

June 20

Fidel Guerra, 26, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/ opened alcohol container in the 7400 block of Texas 73.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

Jose Cardenas, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 1800 block of Main.

Ashley Merrill, 32, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of block of FM 366.

Kayla Rapone, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of Monroe.

Chester Smith, 33, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5100 block of Monroe.

Marthur Dingle, 43, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of 25th Street.

June 21

An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Berry.

Christian Moore, 25, was arrested for warrants in the 2700 block of Twin City Highway.

Stephi Achee, 20, was arrested for city code violation in the 2700 block of Twin City Highway.

An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Forgery was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Dog at large was reported in the 6400 block of Dave.

Theft was reported in the 2700 block of Twin City Highway.

An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Berry.

Theft was reported in the 4400 block of Twin City Highway.

A dog at large was reported in the 6400 block of Dave.

June 22