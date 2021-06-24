expand
Ad Spot

June 24, 2021

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 16-22

By PA News

Published 12:22 am Thursday, June 24, 2021

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 16 to June 22:

June 16

  • Forgery was reported in the 4200 block of Lincoln.
  • An assault was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Keith Green, 32, was arrested for public intoxication in the 1900 block of Beverly.
  • Kirban Keller, 22, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of 39th Street.
  • Isidro Reyes, 27, was arrested for evading arrest/ detention and possession of a controlled substance in the 5100 block of Texas 73.

June 17

  • Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in the 2200 block of Friar Tuck.
  • An assault was reported in the 6200 block of Jefferson Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 6900 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Xavier Oville, 28, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Braxton Socia, 48, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of North.
  • Mandy Socia, 45, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5100 block of North.

June 18

  • Tomeka Turner, 45, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Second Street.
  • Benjamin Zarate, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 4200 block of Main.
  • James Howard, 43, was arrested for warrants in the 2000 block of Texas 73.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 4400 block of Bellaire.
  • Burglary was reported in the 3300 block of Canal.

June 19

  • Steve Johnson, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 1900 block of Ray.
  • Theft was reported in the 6900 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 6200 block of Jefferson.
  • Theft was reported in the 6900 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6200 block of Jefferson.
  • An information report was made in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

June 20

  • Fidel Guerra, 26, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/ opened alcohol container in the 7400 block of Texas 73.
  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
  • Jose Cardenas, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 1800 block of Main.
  • Ashley Merrill, 32, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of block of FM 366.
  • Kayla Rapone, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of Monroe.
  • Chester Smith, 33, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5100 block of Monroe.
  • Marthur Dingle, 43, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of 25th Street.

June 21

  • An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Berry.
  • Christian Moore, 25, was arrested for warrants in the 2700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Stephi Achee, 20, was arrested for city code violation in the 2700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Forgery was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Dog at large was reported in the 6400 block of Dave.
  • Theft was reported in the 2700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Berry.
  • Theft was reported in the 4400 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A dog at large was reported in the 6400 block of Dave.

June 22

  • An unwanted subject was reported in the 6600 block of Val.
  • Lyndsay Palumbo, 34, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Joshua Hinson, 34, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

 

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur Police investigating Wednesday night shooting that injured a teenager

Port Arthur center offering vaccine for those 12 & up, plus extended hours today

Groves, Port Neches firefighters must convince public in pursuit of collective bargaining power

Community leaders react to epic achievement as Port Arthur high jumper makes Olympic squad

Local

Port Arthur Police investigating Wednesday night shooting that injured a teenager

Local

Port Arthur center offering vaccine for those 12 & up, plus extended hours today

Groves

Groves, Port Neches firefighters must convince public in pursuit of collective bargaining power

Local

See how 1st-time public event promises unique island view of July 4th fireworks

Local

“Serendipity” puts Port Arthur thespian on stage, chose profession

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 16-22

Groves

Groves Police asking for help ID’ing “suspicious” man linked to fictitious license plate, backyard run

Local

Can you help find this Port Arthur man wanted for illegal firearm possession?

Groves

Groves residents IDed as victims in fatal Beaumont wreck

Local

Coast Guard establishes pre-hurricane incident command in Port Arthur

Local

Burglary escalates to stabbing & shooting; 4 injured in Port Arthur

Business

Last standing Port Arthur Luby’s has been sold; see what staff have been promised

Check this Out

Check out how money for rent & utilities is available for those struck hard by COVID

Beaumont

Port Arthur native, former LU coach named to Texas A&M staff

Local

Police search for shooter in Port Arthur assault that followed money dispute

College/Pro Sports

PHOTOS: Memorial grad Kenneth Lofton Jr. named finalist for U19 World Cup Team

Local

VIDEO: Port Arthur Police ask for help IDing this business thief

Local

UPDATED: Victim assaulted in Hermann Park, phone stolen. Police not investigating kidnapping.

Groves

Groves council members announce November re-election bids

Local

Sparkle & Co., Ortiz Formalwear talk benefits of Boston Avenue move following EDC acquisition

Local

Port Neches residents call for action on speeding down cut-through street

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Port Neches store to reopen with new owner

High School Sports

Soft-spoken Nederland coach Jody Walker doesn’t lack intensity

Local

“Dispute involving money” leads to late-night Port Arthur shooting, police say