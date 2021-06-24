Port Arthur Police investigating Wednesday night shooting that injured a teenager

A teenager was shot Wednesday night in Port Arthur, authorities said.

Port Arthur Police Sgt. Jonathan Green said investigators were alerted to the violence at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday when a 16-year-old male with a gunshot injury was reported at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

The gunshot victim is listed in stable condition.

Police did not initially list details of what led to the shooting, where it took place or possible suspect details.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation.