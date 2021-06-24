expand
June 25, 2021

Port Arthur Police update teen’s condition after shooting sends 16-year-old to hospital

By PA News

Published 12:38 pm Thursday, June 24, 2021

A 16-year-old male who was shot Wednesday night in Port Arthur has been released from the hospital.

Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry said the male’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Police were called to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas at approximately 10:05 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a gunshot victim.

Guedry said the shooting took place in the 1200 block of Gulfway Drive.

The circumstances of the shooting are not being released nor are police saying if there were any other people injured during the violence.

“It’s still an ongoing investigation,” Guedry said. “This is all the releasable information we have at this time.”

Police are not saying if the shooting is related to any of the recent violent crimes that occurred in the city.

On Sunday, two people attacked a couple in a burglary attempt resulting in a shooting, stabbing and numerous injuries at the Pointe Apartments on Poole Avenue.

Late Monday night, police were dispatched to the Medical Center after receiving a report of a wounded man. Another man had reportedly shot the victim after a dispute over money at Driftwood Inn on Memorial Boulevard, police said.

Also on Monday night, a male was assaulted by a group of men in a city park and his cell phone was taken.

