Mid County Babe Ruth gears up for Regional tournament

NEDERLAND — The Mid County Senior Babe Ruth League wrapped up Thursday night.

The season was scheduled to conclude Wednesday, but inclement weather moved the games back a day.

Clint Landry, long-time board member, said the season was a success.

“I think we only lost one game due to weather,” he said. “It just went really smooth.”

Landry said he was happy to just complete a season after the pandemic bogged the league down in 2020.

“We had some COVID situations,” he said. “We still stayed in the regulations this year and the kids seemed like they had a really good time.”

The tournament team will start preparing for the July regional tournament next week.

“We will have a few practices together and we might even scrimmage a couple of local teams around here,” Landry said.

Nederland will play host to the Southwest Regional Tournament, which is scheduled to take place July 8-12.

“We’ve done it quite a few times over the last 50 years,” Landry said. “The packages have already gone out to the other teams. They might not know their winner yet, but they have the packages and will start checking on the local hotels shortly.”

The board member said his favorite part of the season is always the closing ceremony.

“It is always a good time, not because the season ends, but we get to recognize some of the players and our staff,” he said. “That is the most rewarding to get to recognize these young guys.”

For many of the athletes, Thursday night was the last time they would step on a diamond. Landry said he has learned to let them take in the moment.

“We see that every year,” he said. “Most of us know how to address it. Most of the time, we just leave it alone. They might be in a certain part of the dugout or walk out to right field by their self. They know it is over with. That is a big part of when your playing days are over. It is always tough.”