expand
Ad Spot

June 25, 2021

Mid County Babe Ruth gears up for Regional tournament

By Chris Moore

Published 12:24 am Friday, June 25, 2021

NEDERLAND — The Mid County Senior Babe Ruth League wrapped up Thursday night.

The season was scheduled to conclude Wednesday, but inclement weather moved the games back a day.

Clint Landry, long-time board member, said the season was a success.

“I think we only lost one game due to weather,” he said. “It just went really smooth.”

Landry said he was happy to just complete a season after the pandemic bogged the league down in 2020.

“We had some COVID situations,” he said. “We still stayed in the regulations this year and the kids seemed like they had a really good time.”

The tournament team will start preparing for the July regional tournament next week.

“We will have a few practices together and we might even scrimmage a couple of local teams around here,” Landry said.

Nederland will play host to the Southwest Regional Tournament, which is scheduled to take place July 8-12.

“We’ve done it quite a few times over the last 50 years,” Landry said. “The packages have already gone out to the other teams. They might not know their winner yet, but they have the packages and will start checking on the local hotels shortly.”

The board member said his favorite part of the season is always the closing ceremony.

“It is always a good time, not because the season ends, but we get to recognize some of the players and our staff,” he said. “That is the most rewarding to get to recognize these young guys.”

For many of the athletes, Thursday night was the last time they would step on a diamond. Landry said he has learned to let them take in the moment.

“We see that every year,” he said. “Most of us know how to address it. Most of the time, we just leave it alone. They might be in a certain part of the dugout or walk out to right field by their self. They know it is over with. That is a big part of when your playing days are over. It is always tough.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur, Mid County ham radio operators going on air for nationwide event June 26–27

Affordable homes, new subdivision planned for Port Arthur

ON THE MENU – Stop by The Boston Bean for great brew, private-label coffee & more

AFFIDAVIT: Attempted PlayStation thief beat woman during Nederland assault

Local

Port Arthur, Mid County ham radio operators going on air for nationwide event June 26–27

Local

Affordable homes, new subdivision planned for Port Arthur

Local

ON THE MENU – Stop by The Boston Bean for great brew, private-label coffee & more

Local

AFFIDAVIT: Attempted PlayStation thief beat woman during Nederland assault

High School Sports

Mid County Babe Ruth gears up for Regional tournament

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Library officials talk storm recovery at Rotary meeting

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 14-20

Local

VIDEO: Can you help Port Arthur Police run down this theft suspect’s location

Local

Port Neches doctor sentenced to jail for issuing fake prescriptions in health care fraud

Local

Port Arthur Police update teen’s condition after shooting sends 16-year-old to hospital

Local

Port Arthur center offering vaccine for those 12 & up, plus extended hours today

Groves

Groves, Port Neches firefighters must convince public in pursuit of collective bargaining power

College/Pro Sports

Community leaders react to epic achievement as Port Arthur high jumper makes Olympic squad

Local

See how 1st-time public event promises unique island view of July 4th fireworks

Local

“Serendipity” puts Port Arthur thespian on stage, chose profession

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 16-22

Local

Port Arthur Police investigating Wednesday night shooting that injured a teenager

Groves

Groves Police asking for help ID’ing “suspicious” man linked to fictitious license plate, backyard run

Local

Can you help find this Port Arthur man wanted for illegal firearm possession?

Groves

Groves residents IDed as victims in fatal Beaumont wreck

Local

Coast Guard establishes pre-hurricane incident command in Port Arthur

Local

Burglary escalates to stabbing & shooting; 4 injured in Port Arthur

Business

Last standing Port Arthur Luby’s has been sold; see what staff have been promised

Check this Out

Check out how money for rent & utilities is available for those struck hard by COVID