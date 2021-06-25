Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 14-20
Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from June 14 to June 20:
- Donald Hurley, 56, criminal trespass
- Jason Williams, 44, assault family violence impede breath/circulation
- Antoine Arvie, 25, public intoxication
- Sandra Hays, 55, driving while intoxicated
- Lucas Fields, 49, warrant other agency
- Wesley Dupuy, 38, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
- Tehile Franklin, 30, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
- Ransom Howard, 25, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
- Tina Vaquera, 40, Nederland warrant
- Ronald Travis 59, driving while intoxicated
- Mason Hebert, 22, warrant other agency
- Nelson Trahan, 22, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 14 to June 20:
June 14
- A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 3200 block of FM 365.
- An assault was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue D.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Found property was reported in the 3400 block of Memphis Avenue.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.
- Theft was reported in the 2600 block of North U.S. 69.
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue F.
June 15
- A person was arrested for assault family violence -impede breath/circulation in the 2500 block of Avenue F.
- A person reported a suicidal subject in the 700 block of Chicago.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1000 block of North 31st Street.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1200 block of Nederland Avenue Street.
- An officer found an abandoned vehicle near Gage and FM 366.
- Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue N.
- A person possessed a fictitious license plate in the 3200 block of Avenue G.
- A kidnapping was reported in the 600 block of South 33rd Street.
- A death was reported in the 400 block of 4 ½ Street.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1700 block of Avenue L.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
June 16
- Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 1000 block of U.S. 69.
- Found property was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 700 block of 22nd Street.
- A theft was reported in the 1100 block of Franklin.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrants in the 700 block of South 37th Street.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 37th Street.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of North Eighth Street.
June 17
- A death was reported in the 1100 block of Gary.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1500 block of South U.S. 69.
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Atlanta.
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 4400 block of Hodgson Road.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and Nederland warrants in the 3600 block of Avenue F.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and Nederland warrants in the 2700 block of Avenue G.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and Nederland warrants in the 1000 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1000 block of Boston Avenue.
June 18
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1400 block of Helena.
- An officer received information in the 3600 block of Helena.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 300 block of North 36th Street.
- Terroristic threat of family-family violence was reported in the 300 block of North 36th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3600 block of Avenue D.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue D.
June 19
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue G.
- Assault offense touch-family violence and assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 600 block of Hardy Circle.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2000 block of Nederland Avenue.
June 20
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 300 block of South Ninth Street.
- Assault-family violence was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue A.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 100 block of Avenue B.
- A death was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue N.