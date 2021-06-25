Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 14-20

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from June 14 to June 20:

Donald Hurley, 56, criminal trespass

Jason Williams, 44, assault family violence impede breath/circulation

Antoine Arvie, 25, public intoxication

Sandra Hays, 55, driving while intoxicated

Lucas Fields, 49, warrant other agency

Wesley Dupuy, 38, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency

Tehile Franklin, 30, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency

Ransom Howard, 25, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency

Tina Vaquera, 40, Nederland warrant

Ronald Travis 59, driving while intoxicated

Mason Hebert, 22, warrant other agency

Nelson Trahan, 22, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 14 to June 20:

June 14

A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 3200 block of FM 365.

An assault was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue D.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Found property was reported in the 3400 block of Memphis Avenue.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.

Theft was reported in the 2600 block of North U.S. 69.

Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue F.

June 15

A person was arrested for assault family violence -impede breath/circulation in the 2500 block of Avenue F.

A person reported a suicidal subject in the 700 block of Chicago.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1000 block of North 31 st Street.

Street. Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1200 block of Nederland Avenue Street.

An officer found an abandoned vehicle near Gage and FM 366.

Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue N.

A person possessed a fictitious license plate in the 3200 block of Avenue G.

A kidnapping was reported in the 600 block of South 33 rd Street.

Street. A death was reported in the 400 block of 4 ½ Street.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1700 block of Avenue L.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.

June 16

Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 1000 block of U.S. 69.

Found property was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 700 block of 22 nd Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 1100 block of Franklin.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrants in the 700 block of South 37 th Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 37 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of North Eighth Street.

June 17

A death was reported in the 1100 block of Gary.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 1500 block of South U.S. 69.

Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Atlanta.

Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 4400 block of Hodgson Road.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and Nederland warrants in the 3600 block of Avenue F.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and Nederland warrants in the 2700 block of Avenue G.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and Nederland warrants in the 1000 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1000 block of Boston Avenue.

June 18

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1400 block of Helena.

An officer received information in the 3600 block of Helena.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 300 block of North 36 th Street.

Street. Terroristic threat of family-family violence was reported in the 300 block of North 36 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3600 block of Avenue D.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue D.

June 19

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue G.

Assault offense touch-family violence and assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 600 block of Hardy Circle.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2000 block of Nederland Avenue.

June 20