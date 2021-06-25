expand
June 25, 2021

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 14-20

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Friday, June 25, 2021

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from June 14 to June 20:

  • Donald Hurley, 56, criminal trespass
  • Jason Williams, 44, assault family violence impede breath/circulation
  • Antoine Arvie, 25, public intoxication
  • Sandra Hays, 55, driving while intoxicated
  • Lucas Fields, 49, warrant other agency
  • Wesley Dupuy, 38, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
  • Tehile Franklin, 30, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
  • Ransom Howard, 25, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
  • Tina Vaquera, 40, Nederland warrant
  • Ronald Travis 59, driving while intoxicated
  • Mason Hebert, 22, warrant other agency
  • Nelson Trahan, 22, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 14 to June 20:

June 14

  • A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 3200 block of FM 365.
  • An assault was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue D.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Found property was reported in the 3400 block of Memphis Avenue.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.
  • Theft was reported in the 2600 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue F.

June 15

  • A person was arrested for assault family violence -impede breath/circulation in the 2500 block of Avenue F.
  • A person reported a suicidal subject in the 700 block of Chicago.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1000 block of North 31st Street.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1200 block of Nederland Avenue Street.
  • An officer found an abandoned vehicle near Gage and FM 366.
  • Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue N.
  • A person possessed a fictitious license plate in the 3200 block of Avenue G.
  • A kidnapping was reported in the 600 block of South 33rd Street.
  • A death was reported in the 400 block of 4 ½ Street.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1700 block of Avenue L.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.

June 16

  • Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 1000 block of U.S. 69.
  • Found property was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 700 block of 22nd Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 1100 block of Franklin.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrants in the 700 block of South 37th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 37th Street.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of North Eighth Street.

June 17

  • A death was reported in the 1100 block of Gary.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1500 block of South U.S. 69.
  • Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Atlanta.
  • Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 4400 block of Hodgson Road.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and Nederland warrants in the 3600 block of Avenue F.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and Nederland warrants in the 2700 block of Avenue G.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and Nederland warrants in the 1000 block of South 27th Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1000 block of Boston Avenue.

June 18

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1400 block of Helena.
  • An officer received information in the 3600 block of Helena.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 300 block of North 36th Street.
  • Terroristic threat of family-family violence was reported in the 300 block of North 36th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3600 block of Avenue D.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue D.

June 19

  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue G.
  • Assault offense touch-family violence and assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 600 block of Hardy Circle.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2000 block of Nederland Avenue.

June 20

  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 300 block of South Ninth Street.
  • Assault-family violence was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue A.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 100 block of Avenue B.
  • A death was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue N.

