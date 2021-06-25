expand
June 25, 2021

From left: Rotarian Arthur Thomas, Port Arthur Library Assistant Director Claudia Hairston, Rotarian Carolyn Brown, Library Director Steven Williams, and Rotarian Johnny Brown at Thursday’s Rotary Club meeting. (Monique Batson/The News)

PHOTO FEATURE — Library officials talk storm recovery at Rotary meeting

By PA News

Published 12:22 am Friday, June 25, 2021

Steven Williams, director of the Port Arthur Public Library, speaks to Rotarians about Harvey damage to the facility while showing articles from The Port Arthur News. (Monique Batson/The News)

Claudia Hairston, assistant director of the Port Arthur Public Library, discusses a multitude of free services available to those with a library card. (Monique Batson/The News)

Rotarian Carolyn Brown, right, presents Claudia Hairston and Steven Williams from the Port Arthur Public Library with tokens of appreciation for being guest speakers at this week’s meeting. (Monique Batson/The News)

