June 25, 2021

Britt Rascoe opened the Boston Bean because of his love of coffee. Chris Moore/The News

ON THE MENU – Stop by The Boston Bean for great brew, private-label coffee & more

By Chris Moore

Published 12:28 am Friday, June 25, 2021

NEDERLAND — About a month into the process, The Boston Bean owner Britt Rascoe said the coffee shop has exceeded his expectations.

Rascoe and his wife also own Baubles and Bliss, but he said his love of coffee led to this latest venture.

“I like a good-tasting drink,” he said. “I like a drink that gives you a little pick me up, but not too much… My wife did most of the décor in here. The coffee is all me.”

The Boston Bean, located at 1140 Boston Avenue in Nederland, added its own private-label coffee this week.

“We wanted to get some of the best sellers,” he said. “At this point, we are still too new to try to get too far out of the way. Let’s keep it between the ditches right now and we might venture off later. All of them are safe, popular choices.”

The Boston Bean is located at 1140 Boston Ave. in Nederland. (Chris Moore/The News)

Rascoe said the shop’s flavor options separate The Boston Bean from others.

“As far as what you put in the coffee, we have a very large selection,” he said.

Rascoe was initially hesitant to open the shop in the wake of the pandemic.

“I had the lease on this spot for a good while before I made the decision,” he said. “… There was still a little bit of nerves, because you just don’t know. It is tough, but I believe it has turned out to be a good decision.”

The Boston Bean offers their own private-label coffee. Chris Moore/The News

The coffee shop also has one of the largest sugar-free selections in the area, Rascoe said.

“We probably have the largest selection in Southeast Texas,” he said. “It has been extremely popular. If they are a sugar-free person, they will try everything you have.”

The shop also offers a variety of smoothies.

The Coffee Bean will see some growth over the next couple of months with an expanded menu and offering more services. Rascoe said the shop will serve lunch items some time after July 4.

“We are not going to cook stuff, per se,” he said. “I do have a couple of small grills. They are flat services. What we will probably do is play off of our bagels and make some bagel sandwiches.”

The shop will also offer curbside pickup in the near future, and those who enjoy The Boston Bean should keep an eye open for more menu additions in the future.

Rascoe is still looking for employees. Those who wish to apply can do so by visiting The Boston Bean’s Facebook page.

The Boston Bean is open from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. seven days a week.

The shop will start offering lunch items in July. (Chris Moore/The News)

