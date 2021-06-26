Drug possession, felony DWI lowlight this week’s indictments

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted a number of individuals this week including some for violent assaults.

Tony A Eason, 35, of Altheimer, Arkansas was indicted or assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred April 9.

Landon Blake Green, 29, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred May 9.

Landon Blake Green, 29, of Port Arthur was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred May 1.

Robert Felix Joseph, 33, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred April 11.

Vinnie Nguyen, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault –family violence for an incident that occurred April 24.

Ryheme Jamal Prevost, 29, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Dec. 9.

Jason Gregory Nobles, also known as Jason Noble, 47, of Groves was indicted for stalking-family violence for an incident that occurred April 17.

I’esha Nicole Banks, 28, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled drug, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred April 25.

Rikki Lynn Borres, 30, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled drug, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 21.

Olen Henry Marie, 51, of Vidor was indicted for possession of a controlled drug, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 3.

Aubrey Kyle Waller, 39, of Lumberton was indicted for possession of a controlled drug, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred April 23.

Henry Charles Edward Whittington, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled drug, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 1.

Deedra Bell, 53, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred April 2.

Weston Allen Guy, 32, of Village Mills, was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred April 5.

Ronald Lee Kuykendall, 58, of Beaumont was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Jan. 10.

John Lee Thomas, 58, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred April 1.

James David Vosburgh, 55, of China, Texas was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Feb. 15.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.