June 26, 2021

Jefferson County Courthouse

Drug possession, felony DWI lowlight this week’s indictments

By PA News

Published 12:12 am Saturday, June 26, 2021

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted a number of individuals this week including some for violent assaults.

  • Tony A Eason, 35, of Altheimer, Arkansas was indicted or assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred April 9.
  • Landon Blake Green, 29, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred May 9.
  • Landon Blake Green, 29, of Port Arthur was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred May 1.
  • Robert Felix Joseph, 33, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred April 11.
  • Vinnie Nguyen, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault –family violence for an incident that occurred April 24.
  • Ryheme Jamal Prevost, 29, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Dec. 9.
  • Jason Gregory Nobles, also known as Jason Noble, 47, of Groves was indicted for stalking-family violence for an incident that occurred April 17.
  • I’esha Nicole Banks, 28, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled drug, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred April 25.
  • Rikki Lynn Borres, 30, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled drug, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 21.
  • Olen Henry Marie, 51, of Vidor was indicted for possession of a controlled drug, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 3.
  • Aubrey Kyle Waller, 39, of Lumberton was indicted for possession of a controlled drug, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred April 23.
  • Henry Charles Edward Whittington, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled drug, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 1.
  • Deedra Bell, 53, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred April 2.
  • Weston Allen Guy, 32, of Village Mills, was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred April 5.
  • Ronald Lee Kuykendall, 58, of Beaumont was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Jan. 10.
  • John Lee Thomas, 58, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred April 1.
  • James David Vosburgh, 55, of China, Texas was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Feb. 15.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

