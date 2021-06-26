expand
June 26, 2021

Authorities responded to a home fire on Hardwood Drive in Port Neches. (Monique Batson/The News)

Fire & smoke damage reported in Port Neches home blaze

By PA News

Published 6:15 pm Saturday, June 26, 2021

PORT NECHES — A house fire was reported at the 3100 block of Hardwood Drive in Port Neches.

No injuries reported, authorities said.

Port Neches firefighters responded and observed flames from the side of the attached garage and quickly initiated an interior attack.

Port Arthur and Nederland fire departments arrived to assist with efforts.

Significant fire and smoke damage was reported.

A preliminary fire investigation indicates the cause is possibly electrical in nature.

