June 26, 2021

KATHIE'S KORNER — Kathie Deasy

KATHIE’S KORNER — God shows path in scriptures

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Saturday, June 26, 2021

I love the way God says in His scriptures that He will strengthen us and keep us strong.

It’s a “no brainer!” In fact, life is an adventurous, incredible journey if you’re a Believer and can Read.

It’s all in the Scriptures, everything you need for Life and Godliness. It can be joyful, depending on how you view and react to your everyday activities and all situations.

God’s Word says, “For the eyes of the Lord range (look) throughout the earth to strengthen those whose hearts are fully committed to Him” 2 Chronicles 16:9 NIV and “The Joy of the Lord is our strength.” Let it flow and show.

Of course, it’s a promise with conditions of commitment. They are not to keep something from you but to enable you to be free with a Heavenly Father who loves you and so deeply cares for you that you need His protection and every shield He has for you.

The “Shield of Faith” (Ephesians 6:16 NIV) is like an invisible force field (seen in Star Trek, if you need a visual) that is so powerful nothing can get through it, over it, under it or around it. Wow!

You can also have the Armor of God, or as I call it “Gods Clothes,” as you read about His Armor in the scripture — Ephesians 6 NIV.

I think this information is critical for this time in our lives with so many issues in our faces at our work place or media. Such hatred and ignorance in politics, to church hopping (instead of finding a loving, teaching, stable church home) to relationships with division in families and divorce too easily obtained.

I know you can name more stressful things in your lives, some unnecessary if you have God in control to lead and guide you.

When Moses blessed the tribes of Israel before his death, he told Asher, “The bolts of your gates will be iron and bronze and your strength will equal your days” Deuteronomy 33:25 NIV.

Ask God to come into your life.

If you don’t have a Bible, let me know; kathiedeasy@hotmail.com or come to Church on the Rock-Highway 69 and Twin City Highway.

I’m there on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in the front row. Say howdy, get a hug and a Bible.

Also online. Search at GTCOTR at 11 a.m. Sundays and Mike Deasys Solid Rock Cafe on Fridays and all over Facebook and Youtube.

 

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.

