LETTER TO THE EDITOR — Tenants deserve complex safety

Editor’s note: This “letter to the editor” is in response to a column from staff writer Mary Meaux titled, — Violence blame is “complex” — that published June 18.

I agree that apartment complex management locally and at a corporate level, especially when there are ongoing problems, should make every effort to insure the safety of their tenants. At a minimum, proper lighting, security cameras and patrols should be available.

When these minimum safeguards are not provided, my opinion, the owner(s) should be held liable.

Here in the Golden Triangle area there are an overwhelming number of crimes occurring in multi-family home communities.

We have witnessed gun violence and fires. A person’s home is their sanctuary. This should be the safest place for a family to be.

I’m anxious to see the outcome of this case. It will establish a precedent.

If the judge rules in favor of the plaintiffs, we should see a shift in how apartment complexes are managed and secured. This hopefully will create a safer environment for their residents.

Ida Samuels

Port Arthur