expand
Ad Spot

June 26, 2021

Memorial coach Brian Morgan gives instructions during a Nov. 13 win against Baytown Lee. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 11-13-20

HOMETOWN HEROES — Memorial coaches see free football camp as investment in community and future

By Chris Moore

Published 12:28 am Saturday, June 26, 2021

For past five years, Memorial Head Football Coach Brian Morgan has offered a free football camp to the area youth.

Morgan said he sees the camp as beneficial on two fronts.

“I think if you are really doing it for the kids, and everyone says that, (keeping it free) make it available to everybody,” he said. “The way I see it, it is more of an investment on my end. The kids that are going to it are going to play for me. It might not be for five, eight or 10 years.”

Morgan said some of the children that coaches first worked with are now in the summer program as middle schoolers.

“It is really good to see,” he said. “Some of them have older brothers that play for us now, so you get to see the younger brothers.”

All of the coaches from middle school on up participate in the camp, but Morgan said he also has players help out.

“The kids look up to them,” he said. “They are at the games on Friday and see those guys. More than anything, our kids need to understand how to give back to the community and how to do things to benefit the younger generation. Hopefully they can apply that later in life.”

Memorial defensive coordinator Korey Mangum said he is happy to be a part of the camp because it helps out the community.

“It is always good to see the kids from the whole Southeast Texas area come out,” Mangum said. “It is good for them to come and not have to pay. We get to meet them at an early age. A lot of our team that is going to be seniors were coming into the ninth grade from that camp. I think it is a big deal. I am glad that COVID is slowing down and allowing things like this to open back up.”

The camp also offers younger kids a chance to know what it takes to be a high school football player and set a standard.

“You are trying to get these guys to understand and grow up,” Morgan said. “They understand what being a Titan is. Most of them play for the Little Titans. They go to one of the middle schools and then come to us. It is kind of funny to see how much they grow. We have a couple of them that are going to be freshmen this year and we have seen them since they were young.

“They are getting a little height to them and a little size. It is funny. It is obvious, too, at the younger ages, sometimes, who is the athlete. It is fun to recognize those kids early. Jah’mar (Sanders, the Titans’ starting quarterback) was a really good player when he was young and is still a really good player.”

The camp will run July 27-28 for ages 6 to incoming ninth graders.

More information regarding the camp will be posted on the districts social media pages in July.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

HOMETOWN HEROES — Rev. John Clancy Coon ministers with adoption & police experience

HOMETOWN HEROES — Memorial coaches see free football camp as investment in community and future

PHOTO GALLERY — Murals added to Nederland’s “Welkom” sign

HOMETOWN HEROES — Diamond Conference Leading Ladies revealed

Groves

HOMETOWN HEROES — Rev. John Clancy Coon ministers with adoption & police experience

Local

PHOTO GALLERY — Murals added to Nederland’s “Welkom” sign

Local

HOMETOWN HEROES — Diamond Conference Leading Ladies revealed

Local

PAISD buses get wifi, cameras

Local

Groves man indicted on stalking charges

Local

Drug possession, felony DWI lowlight this week’s indictments

College/Pro Sports

USA! USA! USA! — Kenneth Lofton Jr. makes U19 World Cup Team

Local

Port Arthur, Mid County ham radio operators going on air for nationwide event June 26–27

Local

Affordable homes, new subdivision planned for Port Arthur

Local

ON THE MENU – Stop by The Boston Bean for great brew, private-label coffee & more

Local

AFFIDAVIT: Attempted PlayStation thief beat woman during Nederland assault

High School Sports

Mid County Babe Ruth gears up for Regional tournament

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Library officials talk storm recovery at Rotary meeting

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 14-20

Local

VIDEO: Can you help Port Arthur Police run down this theft suspect’s location

Local

Port Neches doctor sentenced to jail for issuing fake prescriptions in health care fraud

Local

Port Arthur Police update teen’s condition after shooting sends 16-year-old to hospital

Local

Port Arthur center offering vaccine for those 12 & up, plus extended hours today

Groves

Groves, Port Neches firefighters must convince public in pursuit of collective bargaining power

College/Pro Sports

Community leaders react to epic achievement as Port Arthur high jumper makes Olympic squad

Local

See how 1st-time public event promises unique island view of July 4th fireworks

Local

“Serendipity” puts Port Arthur thespian on stage, chose profession

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 16-22

Local

Port Arthur Police investigating Wednesday night shooting that injured a teenager