expand
Ad Spot

June 26, 2021

PAISD buses get wifi, cameras

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:17 am Saturday, June 26, 2021

Buses in Port Arthur Independent School District will see some upgrades thanks to the addition of more cameras and wifi.

The reason comes from the fact that on the 22 new buses there are eight cameras; front, sides and rear. So, the district is upgrading all of the buses to include the additional cameras.

“And they’re installing a camera on the outside of the bus,” Superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie said. “We’ll be able to see exactly which way the students have walked in case a student does not make it home in time. We’ll be able to at least tell the parents where the students traveled to.”

Trustees this week approved the purchase of the camera upgrades for all district school buses. The cameras are from Pro-Vision Inc. for a cost of $119,474.88. Upgrading the cameras and software with the same brand provides the district with the best value over starting with a different brand, according to information from the district.

Trustees also approved the purchase of wifi bundles for all district buses.

This will allow for a clearer picture from the cameras, allow students to do homework on the buses and allow district officials a way to monitor what’s happening on the buses in real time.

“Real time in meaning that if the bus driver calls us

and contacts us and asks for assist, that there’s something happening on the bus, we’ll be able to see what’s happening at that point,” Porterie said. “Currently we have to wait until the bus returns back to the bus barn and review the tape.

“With the real time view, the district can track buses and periodically look and see what’s going on with our students on the bus and that’s a good thing.”

The wifi bundles from CDW Government cost $131,100.

The district has 70 buses in its fleet, said Kristyn Cathey, PAISD media/communications specialist.

“The purchase of Wi-Fi for our buses will give our students the ability to work on course assignments before and after school; in particular for those students that don’t have access to wifi at home,” Cathey said.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

HOMETOWN HEROES — Diamond Conference Leading Ladies revealed

PAISD buses get wifi, cameras

Groves man indicted on stalking charges

Drug possession, felony DWI lowlight this week’s indictments

Local

HOMETOWN HEROES — Diamond Conference Leading Ladies revealed

Local

PAISD buses get wifi, cameras

Local

Groves man indicted on stalking charges

Local

Drug possession, felony DWI lowlight this week’s indictments

College/Pro Sports

USA! USA! USA! — Kenneth Lofton Jr. makes U19 World Cup Team

Local

Port Arthur, Mid County ham radio operators going on air for nationwide event June 26–27

Local

Affordable homes, new subdivision planned for Port Arthur

Local

ON THE MENU – Stop by The Boston Bean for great brew, private-label coffee & more

Local

AFFIDAVIT: Attempted PlayStation thief beat woman during Nederland assault

High School Sports

Mid County Babe Ruth gears up for Regional tournament

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Library officials talk storm recovery at Rotary meeting

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 14-20

Local

VIDEO: Can you help Port Arthur Police run down this theft suspect’s location

Local

Port Neches doctor sentenced to jail for issuing fake prescriptions in health care fraud

Local

Port Arthur Police update teen’s condition after shooting sends 16-year-old to hospital

Local

Port Arthur center offering vaccine for those 12 & up, plus extended hours today

Groves

Groves, Port Neches firefighters must convince public in pursuit of collective bargaining power

College/Pro Sports

Community leaders react to epic achievement as Port Arthur high jumper makes Olympic squad

Local

See how 1st-time public event promises unique island view of July 4th fireworks

Local

“Serendipity” puts Port Arthur thespian on stage, chose profession

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 16-22

Local

Port Arthur Police investigating Wednesday night shooting that injured a teenager

Groves

Groves Police asking for help ID’ing “suspicious” man linked to fictitious license plate, backyard run

Local

Can you help find this Port Arthur man wanted for illegal firearm possession?