See which players were named to the Mid County Babe Ruth all-star team

The Mid County Senior Babe Ruth League announced the award winners and all-star team after the season closed this week.

The all-star team will consist of the following: Mason Brown, Dean Guidry, Klay Sylvester, Quinton Root, Ryan Bell, Tyler Gray, Brock Holton, Jacob Kotz, Logan Webb, Kaleb Istre, Noah Kendrick, Kyle Mouton, Zach Seigrist, Landon Reeves, Tristan McGowan, Chris Tillery, Drew Marshall and Dylan Bell.

Award winners

Cade Hollyfield, of Nederland, earned the MVP for 16-year-old players, while Tyler Gray of Vidor earned the MVP for 18-year-old players.

Ryan Bell, of Nederland, walked away with the pitching award and JT Fielder, of Bridge City, earned the batting title.

The all-star team will compete in the regional tournament next month.

Nederland will play host to the Southwest Regional Tournament, which is scheduled to take place July 8-12.