June 29, 2021

UPDATE: Authorities identify Groves man killed in U.S. 69 crash

By Mary Meaux

Published 11:31 am Monday, June 28, 2021

Gary Wayne Moore, 73, of Groves died as a result of injuries suffered from this weekend’s multiple vehicle crash in Port Arthur.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said a call about the wreck came in to dispatch at approximately 1:32 p.m. Sunday in the 8400 block of Memorial Boulevard.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, which took place in the southbound lanes, Duriso said.

PAPD’s Advanced Accident Investigation Team is leading the investigation.

Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen released the name of the victim Monday morning after confirming the next of kin had been notified.

