CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System outlines visitors policy, mask rules

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System is allowing more access to hospitals and facilities.

The health system updated its visitor policy to allow for two visitors per patient room at a time. Since last fall, the policy allowed patients to have one visitor at a time.

This revision comes as the health system continues to evaluate policies and procedures throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System switched to a signage-based screening system, allowing visitors to check their own symptoms upon entering facilities.

“The health and safety of our patients, visitors and Associates remain our top priority,” a company statement read. “As such, we will continue to carefully consider other changes that are critical to our mission and our patients.”

According to Ryan Miller, Chief Operating Officer, having family members at the bedside of patients is important in addressing health and spiritual needs.

“We are pleased to be able to open our doors to more loved ones of those we are called to serve,” Miller said.

While more visitors are allowed, other COVID-19 precautions remain in place.

Foremost, the universal masking policy is still in effect.

All visitors are required to wear masks in CHRISTUS Southeast Texas facilities at all times.

No additional visitors in waiting areas and no visitors under the age of 18 are allowed.

Visiting hours at St. Elizabeth Hospital are from 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

At Jasper Memorial Hospital, the visitation hours are 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. each day.