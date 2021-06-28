expand
June 29, 2021

July 4 weekend looms. See where gas prices are going.

By PA News

Published 5:16 am Monday, June 28, 2021

With oil’s continued push higher, fueled by continued strong demand globally and production only slowly answering, gasoline prices have had no choice but following.

The national average last week set a new 2021 high, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“As we approach July 4, it appears the only way forward is for gas prices to continue their rise as Americans insatiable demand for gasoline continues to be the catalyst for the rise in price,” De Haan said.

Texas gas prices have risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.78/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Gas prices in Texas are 5.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 90.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“With hurricane season soon coming into its prime, we have plenty of catalysts for a rise in price, and few that could restrain the situation,” De Haan said. “Motorists should prepare to dig deeper for the second half of the summer, unfortunately.”

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $2.49/g today while the most expensive is $3.49/g, a difference of 100.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09/g today.

The national average is up 4.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 92.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

June 28, 2020: $1.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)
June 28, 2019: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)
June 28, 2018: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
June 28, 2017: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)
June 28, 2016: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
June 28, 2015: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)
June 28, 2014: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)
June 28, 2013: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)
June 28, 2012: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)
June 28, 2011: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa – $2.96/g, up 1.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.94/g.
San Antonio – $2.63/g, down 0.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.64/g.
Austin – $2.69/g, unchanged  from last week’s $2.69/g.

